Lvivo miesto meras po Rusijos suduotų smūgių: 80 proc. gyventojų liko be elektros, šilto vandens

Pasak jo, mobiliojo ryšio operatoriai gali pradėti riboti dalį teikiamų paslaugų Lvivo regione, siekiant taupyti elektros energiją.

80% of Lviv was left without electricity, hot water supply was suspended in the city, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.



It was also reported that mobile operators have limited the operation of some services in #Lviv in order to save electricity. pic.twitter.com/WTG0LFSTIU