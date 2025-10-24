Kalendorius
TV3 naujienos > Automanas > Automobilių naujienos

„Land Rover“ paskelbė kibernetinės atakos pasekmes: nuostoliai – milijardiniai, be darbo liko tūkstančiai

2025-10-24 15:05 / šaltinis: tv3.lt / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
šaltinis: tv3.lt aut.
2025-10-24 15:05

Indijos koncernui „Tata“ priklausantį automobilių gamintoją „Jaguar Land Rover“ (JLR) ištiko didžiausias kibernetinis išpuolis per visą Jungtinės Karalystės istoriją. 

Land Rover Defender bandymai bekelėje (nuotr. Vytauto Pilkausko)
166

Pasak Kibernetinės stebėsenos centro (CMC) duomenų, atakos sukelta ekonominė žala šaliai siekia apie 1,9 mlrd. svarų sterlingų (maždaug 2,2 mlrd. eurų). Iš viso nukentėjo daugiau nei 5000 įmonių ir tiekėjų, daugiausia smulkūs ir vidutiniai verslai.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Daugiau naujienų iš automobilių pasaulio galite perskaityti „Automobilių naujienos“ rubrikoje.

Rugpjūčio pabaigoje nežinomi programišiai įsilaužė į „Jaguar Land Rover“ IT sistemas. Dėl šios priežasties gamintojas buvo priverstas nedelsiant visiškai sustabdyti visas gamyklas Didžiojoje Britanijoje.

Labiausiai nukentėjo Solihulo, Halvudo ir Volverhamptono gamybos centrai. Taip pat sutriko prekybos atstovų tinklų bei vidinių užsakymų ir komunikacijos sistemų darbas.

Gamintojo teigimu, gamybą atnaujinti pavyko tik spalio pradžioje, nes procesas vyko palaipsniui.

Bendrai visapusiškas gamybos sustabdymas truko ilgiau nei šešias savaites. CMC skaičiavimais, per savaitę nebuvo pagaminama apie 5000 automobilių, o tai reiškia maždaug 108 mln. svarų sterlingų savaitinę gamybos vertę.

Istorinė žala

Kibernetinės stebėsenos centras ataką priskyrė 3-ajai kategorijai pagal penkių lygių vertinimo skalę.

Šis lygis apibrėžia nuo vieno iki penkių milijardų svarų sterlingų žalą ir platesnį ekonominį poveikį.

„Ataka prieš „Jaguar Land Rover“ yra ekonomiškai žalingiausias kibernetinis incidentas Jungtinės Karalystės istorijoje“, – pareiškė CMC vadovas Ciaranas Martinas, buvęs Nacionalinio kibernetinio saugumo centro vadovas.

Ypač stipriai nukentėjo tiekimo grandinė: apie 1000 pirmo lygio tiekėjų ir dar keli tūkstančiai įmonių atsidūrė kritinėje likvidumo padėtyje.

Kai kurios jų buvo priverstos mažinti atlyginimus ar net atleisti darbuotojus. Reaguodama į situaciją, Didžiosios Britanijos Vyriausybė per savo eksporto finansavimo agentūrą suteikė 1,5 mlrd. svarų sterlingų valstybinę garantiją, kad padėtų „Jaguar Land Rover“ stabilizuoti tiekėjų veiklą.

Komplikacijos ir ilgas atsigavimas

Be tiesioginių nuostolių dėl produkcijos sustabdymo, CMC prognozuoja reikšmingas papildomas išlaidas. Jos bus skirtos IT sistemų atkūrimui, teismo ekspertizei ir bendram skaitmeninio saugumo lygio pagerinimui.

Kol kas neaišku, ar tiesiogiai buvo paveiktos ir operacijų valdymo (angl. Operational Technology) sistemos. Prevencinis IT išjungimas leidžia manyti, kad gamintojas negalėjo atmesti žalingos programinės įrangos išplitimo į gamybos įrenginius pavojaus.

CMC modeliavimas rodo, kad „Jaguar Land Rover“ gamybos lygį, buvusį prieš ataką, pasieks tik 2026 metų sausio pradžioje. Dėl sudėtingų tiekimo grandinių greitesnis atsigavimas yra mažai tikėtinas.

Anksčiau panašias atakas Jungtinėje Karalystėje patyrė ir kiti dideli verslai, įskaitant prekybos tinklus „Marks & Spencer“ bei „Co-op“ ir sveikatos apsaugos paslaugų teikėją NHS England.

Tačiau, CMC vertinimu, atakos prieš „Marks & Spencer“ ir „Co-op“ sukėlė kur kas mažesnę žalą – nuo 270 iki 440 mln. svarų sterlingų.

Vasarą policija buvo sulaikiusi kelis programišių grupės „Scattered Spider“ narius, kurie, manoma, yra susiję su kai kuriomis atakomis. Kol kas nepatvirtinta, ar ta pati grupuotė dalyvavo atakoje prieš „Jaguar Land Rover“. 

