„Timberwolves“ prarado menisko traumą patyrusią komandos žvaigždę

Tiesa, jos rimtumas lieka neaiškus, tad nežinoma, kuriam laikui aukštaūgis iškris iš rikiuotės.

28 metų 213 cm ūgio dominikietis šį sezoną per 33 minutes pelno 22,1 taško, atkovoja 8,4 kamuolio, atlieka 3 rezultatyvius perdavimus.

ESPN Sources: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a left meniscus injury, but it remains unclear about how much, if any, time he’ll be required to miss. Towns and team are working to get full understanding of degree of injury and whether it demands immediate action.