TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis
Karlas-Anthony Townsas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

„Timberwolves“ prarado menisko traumą patyrusią komandos žvaigždę

2024-03-07 17:55 / šaltinis: krepsinis.net / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2024-03-07 17:55

Minesotos „Timberwolves“ komanda prarado savo žvaigždę Karlą-Anthony Townsą, kuris patyrė menisko traumą.

Karlas-Anthony Townsas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Minesotos „Timberwolves“ komanda prarado savo žvaigždę Karlą-Anthony Townsą, kuris patyrė menisko traumą.

0

Tiesa, jos rimtumas lieka neaiškus, tad nežinoma, kuriam laikui aukštaūgis iškris iš rikiuotės.

28 metų 213 cm ūgio dominikietis šį sezoną per 33 minutes pelno 22,1 taško, atkovoja 8,4 kamuolio, atlieka 3 rezultatyvius perdavimus.

