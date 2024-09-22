Rugsėjo 22 d., sekmadienis
  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis

„Neptūno“ treneris atskleidė, kodėl pavyko įveikti „Rytą“

2024-09-22 09:11 / šaltinis: sportas.lt
2024-09-22 09:11

Šeštadienį naują „Betsafe-LKL“ sezoną Vilniaus „Ryto“ (0-1) krepšininkai pradėjo pralaimėjimu. Giedriaus Žibėno auklėtiniai namuose 84:90 (12:19, 21:17, 24:22, 27:32) krito prieš Klaipėdos „Neptūno“ (1-0) komandą.

Vilniaus „Rytas“ – Klaipėdos „Neptūnas“ (nuotr. LKL.lt)
89

Šeštadienį naują „Betsafe-LKL" sezoną Vilniaus „Ryto" (0-1) krepšininkai pradėjo pralaimėjimu. Giedriaus Žibėno auklėtiniai namuose 84:90 (12:19, 21:17, 24:22, 27:32) krito prieš Klaipėdos „Neptūno" (1-0) komandą.

0

Po rungtynių „Neptūno“ strategas Georgios Vovaras įvardino svarbiausius akcentus, lėmusius pergalę.

„Tikėjomės sunkių rungtynių. „Rytas“ žaidė namuose ir jautė spaudimą. Mes norėjome iš karto nuo pirmųjų minučių primesti savo žaidimo tempą ir užkrauti papildomą spaudimą. Pirmajame kėlinyje gynyboje buvome labai fiziški, o puolime ieškojome lengvų taškų. Tai buvo raktas į mūsų pergalę“, – sakė G.Vovaras.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Vilniaus „Rytas“ – Klaipėdos „Neptūnas“
(89 nuotr.)
(89 nuotr.)
FOTOGALERIJA. Vilniaus „Rytas“ – Klaipėdos „Neptūnas“

– „Rytas“ nepelnė taškų greitose atakose, suklydo 10 kartų ir tik du taškus įmetė po antrųjų šansų. Kaip pavyko neutralizuoti šias jų stiprybes?

– Tai buvo mūsų pagrindinė taktika – kontroliuoti klaidų skaičių ir neleisti jiems lengvai pelnyti taškų iš greitų atakų ar po atkovotų kamuolių. Žaidėme labai susikaupę ir fiziškai, o tai padėjo užtikrinti, kad neprarastume kontrolės. Šios mažos detalės leido mums tikėti pergale, ypač žaidžiant išvykoje.

– Kaip matote veteranų, tokių kaip Žygimantas Janavičius ir Deividas Gailius, vaidmenis šį sezoną?

– Turime ilgą sezoną su daug rungtynių, todėl veteranai mums labai svarbūs. Jie suteikia komandai stabilumo, o svarbiausia – žino, kaip užbaigti rungtynes. Turime gerą balansą tarp patyrusių ir talentingų žaidėjų, todėl tikimės, kad visi įneš savo indėlį.

– Buvo sunki užduotis pakeisti Igną Sargiūną, bet radote Desure‘ą Buie, kuris pelnė 26 taškus. Ką galite pasakyti apie šį naujoką?

– Esu labai dėkingas Martynui Mažeikai už komandos formavimą. D.Buie yra žaidėjas, kuris turi balansą tarp kūrimo ir taškų pelnymo. Jis buvo svarbus rungtynių pabaigoje, kai reikėjo priimti sunkius sprendimus. Tikimės, kad jis dar labiau atsiskleis sezono metu. Nate‘as Johnsonas taip pat daug davė. Bandome atrasti jiems vaidmenis, kad jie jaustųsi patogiai.

– Kaip vertinate jaunų ir patyrusių žaidėjų sinergiją komandoje?

– Man tai yra dovana. Mūsų veteranai treniruojasi labai intensyviai, o jaunieji žaidėjai mokosi iš jų. Matau daug potencialo tokiuose talentinguose žaidėjuose kaip Matas Repšys ir Radvilas Kneižys. Turėsime ilgą sezoną, todėl visi žaidėjai bus reikalingi.

