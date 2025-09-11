Kalendorius
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis > NBA

„Knicks“ dar metams pratęsė kontraktą su įsitvirtinusiu gynėju

2025-09-11 22:40 / šaltinis: krepsinis.net
2025-09-11 22:40

Niujorko „Knicks“ klubas dar metams pratęsė kontraktą su 28 metų 196 cm ūgio gynėju Landry Shametu.

L.Shametas lieka Niujorke (Scanpix nuotr.)

Niujorko „Knicks" klubas dar metams pratęsė kontraktą su 28 metų 196 cm ūgio gynėju Landry Shametu.

0

Praėjusiame sezone amerikietis per 14 minučių pelnė 5,1 taško, atkovojo 1,1 kamuolio ir atliko 0,6 rezultatyvaus perdavimo.

Prieš tai L.Shametas žaidė Vašingtono „Wizards“, Fynikso „Suns“, Bruklino „Nets“, Los Andželo „Clippers“ ir Filadelfijos „76ers“ komandose.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Žiūrėk VISAS Europos vyrų krepšinio čempionato rungtynes TIK per Go3!

