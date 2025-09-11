„Knicks“ dar metams pratęsė kontraktą su įsitvirtinusiu gynėju

Praėjusiame sezone amerikietis per 14 minučių pelnė 5,1 taško, atkovojo 1,1 kamuolio ir atliko 0,6 rezultatyvaus perdavimo.

Prieš tai L.Shametas žaidė Vašingtono „Wizards“, Fynikso „Suns“, Bruklino „Nets“, Los Andželo „Clippers“ ir Filadelfijos „76ers“ komandose.

Free agent guard Landry Shamet has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Shamet stays with the Knicks for his 8th NBA season. pic.twitter.com/oFtvDcLIA4