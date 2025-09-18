Kalendorius
TV3 naujienos > Automanas > Automobilių naujienos

Skaitmeninis paralyžius: kibernetinė ataka sustabdė „Jaguar Land Rover“ gamybą visame pasaulyje

2025-09-18 13:07 / šaltinis: tv3.lt / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
šaltinis: tv3.lt aut.
2025-09-18 13:07

Jaguar Land Rover“ (JLR) jau daugiau nei dvi savaites nepagamino nė vieno automobilio. Visos bendrovės gamyklos visame pasaulyje stovi paralyžiuotos po rugsėjo 1-ąją įvykdytos masinės kibernetinės atakos.

0

Rugsėjo 16 d. JLR oficialiai patvirtino, kad gamyba nebus atnaujinta mažiausiai iki rugsėjo 24-osios, o šis precedento neturintis incidentas sukelia domino efektą ir kelia grėsmę tūkstančiams darbo vietų visoje tiekimo grandinėje.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Daugiau naujienų iš automobilių pasaulio galite perskaityti „Automobilių naujienos“ rubrikoje.

Domino efektas

Atakos pasekmės plinta toli už gamyklų sienų. Ekonomistų skaičiavimais, prastovos JLR kainuoja iki 5 milijonų svarų sterlingų per dieną. Tačiau dar didesnį smūgį patyrė šimtai detalių tiekėjų, kurių ateitis dabar kabo ant plauko.

„Pirmą savaitę nuostolius dar gali pakelti. Tačiau antrąją jau pradedama planuoti darbuotojų atleidimus“, – BBC teigė buvęs „Aston Martin“ vadovas Andy Palmeris.

Jungtinės Karalystės profesinės sąjungos ir politikai jau ragina vyriausybę imtis skubių priemonių ir sukurti pagalbos mechanizmą, panašų į taikytą per COVID-19 pandemiją, siekiant apsaugoti darbuotojus nuo atleidimų.

Kas įvyko?

Atsakomybę už ataką prisiėmė grupuotė „Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters“. Manoma, kad programišiai išnaudojo žinomą SAP programinės įrangos saugumo spragą.

Nors JLR pripažįsta, kad „tam tikri duomenys buvo paveikti“, bendrovė pabrėžia, jog kol kas nėra įrodymų, kad būtų pavogti klientų duomenys. Teismo ekspertizė tęsiama.

JLR oficialiame pranešime teigia, kad sprendimas neatnaujinti gamybos anksčiau yra būtinas, kol vyksta tyrimas ir planuojami „kontroliuojamo sistemų paleidimo etapai“. Tai rodo, kad ataka galėjo pažeisti esmines bendrovės IT sistemas, o jų atkūrimas yra sudėtingas ir ilgas procesas.

Patiko straipsnis? Užsiprenumeruokite mūsų naujienlaiškį ir gaukite svarbiausias dienos naujienas bei įdomiausius straipsnius kiekvieną darbo dieną 11 val. Tiesiai į Jūsų el. paštą!

