TV3 naujienos > Automanas > Automobilių naujienos

Karolio Raišio surinkta „Range Rover“ kolekcija atvyksta į Vilnių

2025-05-20 11:43

Artėjant 55 metų sukakčiai, „Range Rover“ kviečia pasinerti į vieno žymiausių pasaulyje visureigių dizaino istoriją. Nuo gegužės 22 d. Vilniuje, „Range Rover“ salone, veiks išskirtinė ekspozicija, kurioje pristatomi penki autentiški, skirtingus dešimtmečius atspindintys modeliai – nuo 1970-ųjų iki šių dienų, rašoma gamintojo pranešime spaudai. 

„Dakar Classic“ varžyboms paruoštas „Land Rover“ (nuotr. Andriaus Lauciaus)
166

Ekspozicijos pagrindas – penkios autentiškos transporto priemonės, atrinktos ir į Vilnių atgabentos žinomo lenktynininko, sertifikuoto „Land Rover“ instruktoriaus ir kolekcininko Karolio Raišio.

Jo teigimu, atranka buvo itin griežta: kiekvienas automobilis privalėjo išlikti kuo arčiau originalo, be modifikacijų ar kosmetinių korekcijų, kad lankytojai galėtų pamatyti tikrąjį „Range Rover“ dizaino palikimą.

Land Rover Defender bandymai bekelėje
(166 nuotr.)
(166 nuotr.)
FOTOGALERIJA. Land Rover Defender bandymai bekelėje

„Mes ne tik žvelgiame į praeitį – kartu reflektuojame ir ateitį“, – sako „Jaguar Land Rover“ rinkodaros vadovas Baltijos šalyse Jakub Brodewicz.

„Range Rover“ visada buvo ne tik automobilis, bet ir kultūrinis dizaino simbolis – jo proporcijų tikslumas, formų švara ir laikui nepavaldi estetinė kalba iki šiol įkvepia ne vieną kūrėją.“

Paroda yra dalis platesnio dizaino renginių ciklo, vykstančio Vilniuje gegužę. Tuo pat metu viešbutyje „PACAI“ veiks šiuolaikinio Baltijos šalių dizaino platformos „Tactile Baltics“ ekspozicija, kurios fragmentai bus integruoti ir „Range Rover“ salono erdvėje.

Ekspozicija „Range Rover“ salone, adresu Laisvės pr. 137, veiks iki birželio 9 d. Įėjimas – nemokamas. Lankytojai kviečiami ne tik pasigrožėti automobilių estetika, bet ir atrasti jų pasakojamas istorijas – apie inovacijas, kultūrą, dizainą ir pusiausvyrą tarp funkcijos ir formos.

