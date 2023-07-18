37-erių Lindsay Lohan tapo mama: atskleidė pirmagimio vardą

Pranešama, kad porai gimė berniukas, kuriam suteikė Luai vardą.
Sūnus Luai – arabiškas vardas, reiškiantis „skydas arba gynėjas“ – gimė Dubajuje, tačiau tiksli jo gimimo data kol kas neskelbiama, skelbė people.com.
„Lindsay Lohan ir jos vyras finansininkas Baderas Shammas pasveikino gražų, sveiką sūnų vardu Luai. Šeima yra be galo įsimylėjusi“, – „PEOPLE“ sako atstovas.
Lindsay ir Bader susituokė praeitais metais, o apie vestuves pranešė per moters gimtadienį. Pora susitikinėti pradėjo dar prieš pandemiją, o susižadėjo 2021-aisiais.
Per tris dešimtmečius trukusią karjerą Holivude Lindsay patyrė įvairių pakilimų ir nuosmukių.
Skandalingoji aktorė ne vienerius metus skendo priklausomybių liūne, ir nors dabar ji teigia viso to atsisakiusi, jog gyvenimas ir toliau traukia žmonių dėmesį.
Prieš kelis metus atvėrusi restoraną Mikono saloje, ji teigia netgi norinti įsigyti dar didesnį pirkinį.
Skandalingoji Lohan glumina gerbėjus: atrodo 10 metų vyresnė(56 nuotr.)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Twitter)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Twitter)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. YouTube)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. YouTube)
Linsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Linsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Vida Press)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Sunku patikėti, bet Lohan iš tiesų yra pasiryžusi nusipirkti… salą.
Apie šią žvaigždę buvo pradėtas rodyti ir realybės šou, todėl gerbėjai pamatė dar ne tokių staigmenų.