Užsienio žvaigždės
56
Lindsay Lohan ir Baderis Shammas (nuotr. SCANPIX) tv3.lt fotomontažas

37-erių Lindsay Lohan tapo mama: atskleidė pirmagimio vardą

2023-07-18 13:05
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2023-07-18 13:05

37-erių metų aktorė Lindsay Lohan ir jos vyras Baderis Shammas  (36 m.) yra kaip niekad laimingi. Pora susilaukė pirmagimio.

Lindsay Lohan ir Baderis Shammas (nuotr. SCANPIX) tv3.lt fotomontažas
56

1

Pranešama, kad porai gimė berniukas, kuriam suteikė Luai vardą.

 Sūnus Luai – arabiškas vardas, reiškiantis „skydas arba gynėjas“ – gimė Dubajuje, tačiau tiksli jo gimimo data kol kas neskelbiama, skelbė people.com.

„Lindsay Lohan ir jos vyras finansininkas Baderas Shammas pasveikino gražų, sveiką sūnų vardu Luai. Šeima yra be galo įsimylėjusi“, – „PEOPLE“ sako atstovas.

Lindsay ir Bader susituokė praeitais metais, o apie vestuves pranešė per moters gimtadienį. Pora susitikinėti pradėjo dar prieš pandemiją, o susižadėjo 2021-aisiais.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Per tris dešimtmečius trukusią karjerą Holivude Lindsay patyrė įvairių pakilimų ir nuosmukių.

Skandalingoji aktorė ne vienerius metus skendo priklausomybių liūne, ir nors dabar ji teigia viso to atsisakiusi, jog gyvenimas ir toliau traukia žmonių dėmesį.

Prieš kelis metus atvėrusi restoraną Mikono saloje, ji teigia netgi norinti įsigyti dar didesnį pirkinį.

Skandalingoji Lohan glumina gerbėjus: atrodo 10 metų vyresnė
(56 nuotr.)
(56 nuotr.)
FOTOGALERIJA. Skandalingoji Lohan glumina gerbėjus: atrodo 10 metų vyresnė

Sunku patikėti, bet Lohan iš tiesų yra pasiryžusi nusipirkti… salą.

Apie šią žvaigždę buvo pradėtas rodyti ir realybės šou, todėl gerbėjai pamatė dar ne tokių staigmenų.

