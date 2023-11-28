Lapkričio 28 d., antradienis
Mano naujienos

  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
TV3 naujienos > Gyvenimas > Pasisakyk
Ledo raštai (nuotr. facebook.com)

Lietuvos gamta parodė, ką gali: uteniškio kadras gniaužia kvapą

2023-11-28 14:25
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2023-11-28 14:25

Uteniškis Albertas Galvydis atvykęs prie Balčio ežero pamatė dar nerėgėtus ledo raštus. Vaizdą iš aukštai panorėjęs pamatyti vyras, virš ežero pakėlė droną ir negalėjo patikėti savo akimis – dabar gražiais vaizdais vyras dalijasi ir su tv3.lt naujienų portalo skaitytojais. 

Ledo raštai (nuotr. facebook.com)
10

1

https://www.facebook.com/groups/eketeUtenoje/permalink/1011816280040859/?mibextid=oMANbw

„Sezono atidarymas vėl pradedam kvailioti. Vyžuonų miestelis Balčio ežeras. Gamtos piešiniai ir keli drono kadrai“, – socialinio tinklo Facebook „Utenos ruoniai“ grupėje rašo A. Galvydis.

Ledo raštai
(10 nuotr.)
(10 nuotr.)
FOTOGALERIJA. Ledo raštai

