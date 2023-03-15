Kovo 15 d., trečiadienis
Vilnius +5°C
Orai
Pranešti naujieną
Paieška

Karas Ukrainoje

Lietuva

Verslas

Užsienis

Gyvenimas

Sportas

Video

Žmonės

Automanas

tv3.lt sokiu laida tango manai
Mano naujienos

tv3.lt sokiu laida tango manai

Komentuoti
1
Nuoroda nukopijuota
DALINTIS
Link copying icon
Kopijuoti nuorodą
Email icon
Siųsti el. paštu
Facebook icon
FB Messenger icon
Messenger
LinkedIn icon
LinkedIn
Twitter icon
Daugiau panašių naujienų
Mažiau panašių naujienų
Pranešti apie klaidą
TV3 naujienos > Žmonės > Užsienio žvaigždės
2023-03-15 09:18 / šaltinis: tv3.lt / aut.
56
Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Dėl skandalų žinoma Lindsay Lohan laukiasi pirmagimio

Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2023-03-15 09:18

Praeityje skandalais pagarsėjusi aktorė, dainininkė Lindsay Lohan (36) laukiasi pirmagimio. Tai moteris paskelbė socialiniuose tinkluose.

Lindsay Lohan (nuotr. SCANPIX)
56

Praeityje skandalais pagarsėjusi aktorė, dainininkė Lindsay Lohan (36) laukiasi pirmagimio. Tai moteris paskelbė socialiniuose tinkluose.

REKLAMA
1

Tai pirmasis aktorės ir jos vyro Bader Shammas vaikelis.

„Mes labai džiaugiamės savo naujuoju šeimos nariu ir nekantriai laukiame šio mūsų gyvenimo etapo!“ – portalui TMZ emocijas reiškė moteris.

Lindsay ir Bader susituokė praeitais metais, o apie vestuves pranešė per moters gimtadienį. Pora susitikinėti pradėjo dar prieš pandemiją, o susižadėjo 2021-aisiais.

Per tris dešimtmečius trukusią karjerą Holivude Lindsay patyrė įvairių pakilimų ir nuosmukių.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Skandalingoji aktorė ne vienerius metus skendo priklausomybių liūne, ir nors dabar ji teigia viso to atsisakiusi, jog gyvenimas ir toliau traukia žmonių dėmesį.

REKLAMA

Prieš kelis metus atvėrusi restoraną Mikono saloje, ji teigia netgi norinti įsigyti dar didesnį pirkinį.

Skandalingoji Lohan glumina gerbėjus: atrodo 10 metų vyresnė
(56 nuotr.)
(56 nuotr.)
FOTOGALERIJA. Skandalingoji Lohan glumina gerbėjus: atrodo 10 metų vyresnė

Sunku patikėti, bet Lohan iš tiesų yra pasiryžusi nusipirkti… salą.

Apie šią žvaigždę buvo pradėtas rodyti ir realybės šou, todėl gerbėjai pamatė dar ne tokių staigmenų.

 

REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
× Pranešti klaidą
SIŲSTI
REKOMENDUOJAME
rekomenduojame
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
toliau skaitykite
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
× Pranešti klaidą
SIŲSTI
Į viršų