4 vaikus auginanti Beata Nicholson – apie atžalų charakterius ir ateitį: džiaugtųsi dėl vieno

B. Nicholson antradienį pasirodė Tado Vidmanto animacinio filmo „Babaužiukai“ premjeroje, į kurią atsivedė ir jaunėlį sūnų Harį. Moteris naujienų portalui tv3.lt patikino, jog ši proga mažyliui ypatinga – tai jo pirmasis kartas kino teatre:
„Turiu keturis vaikus, bet dėl to, kad buvo tas baisus reikalas su korona, baisoka juos visus vestis čia.
Šiaip jam pirmas kartas tikrame kine. Labai džiaugiuosi, kad lietuviškas, nes animacija – labai sudėtingas žanras.“
Beata Nicholson susilaukė sūnaus: atskleidė ir vardą(56 nuotr.)
B. Nicholson su vaikais (tv3.lt fotomontažas)
Beata Nicholson ir Dalia Ibelhauptaitė (nuotr. Organizatorių)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Instagram)
Beata Nicholson su anyta Paddy (nuotr. Organizatorių)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. asm. archyvo)
Beata Nicholson ir Giedrė Kilčiauskienė (nuotr. Eimanto Genio)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Eimanto Genio)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Eimanto Genio)
Beata Nicholson su šeima (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson su šeima (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson ir Thomas Nicholsonas (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson su sūneliu (nuotr. asmeninio albumo („Facebook“)
Beatos Nicholson margučiai (nuotr. Instagram)
Tomas Nicholsonas (nuotr. Instagram)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Instagram)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson su vyru Tomu (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson su šeima ir bičiuliais (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. Fotodiena.lt)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. asmeninio albumo („Facebook“)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. asm. archyvo)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. facebook.com)
Becky Nicholson (nuotr. Vida Press)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. asmeninio albumo („Facebook“)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. asmeninio albumo („Facebook“)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. BFL)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. BFL)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. BFL)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. BFL)
Beata Nicholson (nuotr. BFL)
Keturias atžalas turinti moteris šypteli – charakteriais vaikai „pasiskirstė“. Pašnekovė teigia, jog jos ir vyro bruožų vaikams teko po lygiai:
„Sakyčiau, kiekvienas vaikas yra su savo charakteriu. Bet sakyčiau taip – pasidalino maždaug per pusę. Du panašūs į mane, du – į vyrą.
Nepasakyčiau, į ką Haris atsigimęs. Vaikai, aišku, kai ką pasiima iš tėvų, bet jų charakteriai – labai išskirtiniai, savi.“
O ar atžalos perėmė mamos meilę gaminimui? Pasirodo, namuose gamina toli gražu ne tik ji.
„Mėgsta visi, žinoma. Maži ypač, man atrodo, kad visi vaikai mėgsta gaminti kol maži. O didieji, kadangi augo nuolat matydami gaminamą maistą, taip pat moka pasigaminti sau.
Žinoma, kad leisčiau būti šefais, tegu tik bando. Gal kada nors taps garsesni virtuvės šefai už mamą“, – tvirtina Beata Nicholson.