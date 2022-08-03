Rugpjūčio 3 d., trečiadienis
Žmonės / 2022.08.03 20:30
56
4 vaikus auginanti Beata Nicholson – apie atžalų charakterius ir ateitį: džiaugtųsi dėl vieno

Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2022.08.03 20:30

Televizijos laidų vedėja ir virtuvės šefė Beata Nicholson augina keturis vaikus – tris sūnus ir dukrą. Moteris atskleidė, į ką panašesnės jos atžalos, ir dėl ko ji labiausiai džiaugtųsi. 

Televizijos laidų vedėja ir virtuvės šefė Beata Nicholson augina keturis vaikus – tris sūnus ir dukrą. Moteris atskleidė, į ką panašesnės jos atžalos, ir dėl ko ji labiausiai džiaugtųsi. 

0

B. Nicholson antradienį pasirodė Tado Vidmanto animacinio filmo „Babaužiukai“ premjeroje, į kurią atsivedė ir jaunėlį sūnų Harį. Moteris naujienų portalui tv3.lt patikino, jog ši proga mažyliui ypatinga – tai jo pirmasis kartas kino teatre: 

„Turiu keturis vaikus, bet dėl to, kad buvo tas baisus reikalas su korona, baisoka juos visus vestis čia. 

Šiaip jam pirmas kartas tikrame kine. Labai džiaugiuosi, kad lietuviškas, nes animacija – labai sudėtingas žanras.“

Keturias atžalas turinti moteris šypteli – charakteriais vaikai „pasiskirstė“. Pašnekovė teigia, jog jos ir vyro bruožų vaikams teko po lygiai: 

„Sakyčiau, kiekvienas vaikas yra su savo charakteriu. Bet sakyčiau taip – pasidalino maždaug per pusę. Du panašūs į mane, du – į vyrą. 

Nepasakyčiau, į ką Haris atsigimęs. Vaikai, aišku, kai ką pasiima iš tėvų, bet jų charakteriai – labai išskirtiniai, savi.“

O ar atžalos perėmė mamos meilę gaminimui? Pasirodo, namuose gamina toli gražu ne tik ji.

„Mėgsta visi, žinoma. Maži ypač, man atrodo, kad visi vaikai mėgsta gaminti kol maži. O didieji, kadangi augo nuolat matydami gaminamą maistą, taip pat moka pasigaminti sau. 

Žinoma, kad leisčiau būti šefais, tegu tik bando. Gal kada nors taps garsesni virtuvės šefai už mamą“, – tvirtina Beata Nicholson.

