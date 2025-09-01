Kalendorius
Rugsėjo 1 d., pirmadienis
Vilnius +22°C
Horoskopai
Programos image
Orai
Pranešti naujieną
Paieška

Naujausios

Karas Ukrainoje

Lietuva

Verslas

Užsienis

Gyvenimas

Sportas

Video

Žmonės

Automanas

Mano naujienos

  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
Komentuoti
0
Nuoroda nukopijuota
DALINTIS
Link copying icon
Kopijuoti nuorodą
Email icon
Siųsti el. paštu
Facebook icon
FB Messenger icon
Messenger
LinkedIn icon
LinkedIn
Twitter icon
Daugiau panašių naujienų
Mažiau panašių naujienų
Pranešti apie klaidą
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Futbolas > Kitos šalys

Luisas Suarezas finale įsivėlė į skandalingą incidentą po pralaimėjimo prieš „Seattle Sounders“

2025-09-01 11:01 / šaltinis: Sportas.lt
2025-09-01 11:01

Majamio „Inter“ lygos taurės finale 0:3 nusileido „Seattle Sounders“ futbolininkams ir netapo šio turnyro nugalėtojais. Visgi socialiniuose tinkluose išplitus vaizdo įrašui skandalo sūkuryje atsidūrė Luisas Suarezas.

Luisas Suarezas | Scanpix nuotr.

Majamio „Inter“ lygos taurės finale 0:3 nusileido „Seattle Sounders“ futbolininkams ir netapo šio turnyro nugalėtojais. Visgi socialiniuose tinkluose išplitus vaizdo įrašui skandalo sūkuryje atsidūrė Luisas Suarezas.

REKLAMA
0

Nuaidėjus galutiniam rungtynių švilpukui, L. Suarezas įsivėlė į konfliktą su „Seattle Sounders“ štabo nariu, o vėliau matyti, kaip pastarasis pasilenkia ir spjauna vyrui į veidą.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Majamio vartininkas Oscaras Ustari įsiterpė tarp L. Suarezo ir štabo nario, kad nutrauktų konfliktą.

REKLAMA
REKLAMA

„Deja, tai atims dalį dėmesio nuo puikaus „Seattle Sounders“ pasirodymo. Varžovų žaidėjai buvo nusivylę, dėl to aikštėje vyko dalykai, kurių neturėtų būti. Rungtynių istorija nėra tai, kas nutiko po jų.

REKLAMA

Po rungtynių aikštėje turėjau ramią akimirką su Lioneliu Messi, pasikalbėjome ir nustūmėme tai į šoną. Tokia yra istorija“, – kalbėjo „Seattle Sounders“ treneris Brianas Schmetzeris.

„Seattle Sounders“ pergalę finale padovanojo Osaze De Rosario, Paulo Rothrocko įvarčiai ir Alexanderio Roldano realizuotas vienuolikos metrų baudinys.

Žiūrėk VISAS Europos vyrų krepšinio čempionato rungtynes TIK per Go3!

REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKOMENDUOJAME
rekomenduojame
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
toliau skaitykite
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
× Pranešti klaidą
SIŲSTI
Į viršų