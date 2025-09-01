Luisas Suarezas finale įsivėlė į skandalingą incidentą po pralaimėjimo prieš „Seattle Sounders“

Nuaidėjus galutiniam rungtynių švilpukui, L. Suarezas įsivėlė į konfliktą su „Seattle Sounders“ štabo nariu, o vėliau matyti, kaip pastarasis pasilenkia ir spjauna vyrui į veidą.

Majamio vartininkas Oscaras Ustari įsiterpė tarp L. Suarezo ir štabo nario, kad nutrauktų konfliktą.

„Deja, tai atims dalį dėmesio nuo puikaus „Seattle Sounders“ pasirodymo. Varžovų žaidėjai buvo nusivylę, dėl to aikštėje vyko dalykai, kurių neturėtų būti. Rungtynių istorija nėra tai, kas nutiko po jų.

Po rungtynių aikštėje turėjau ramią akimirką su Lioneliu Messi, pasikalbėjome ir nustūmėme tai į šoną. Tokia yra istorija“, – kalbėjo „Seattle Sounders“ treneris Brianas Schmetzeris.

„Seattle Sounders“ pergalę finale padovanojo Osaze De Rosario, Paulo Rothrocko įvarčiai ir Alexanderio Roldano realizuotas vienuolikos metrų baudinys.

Luis Suárez appeared to spit on a Seattle staff member after the final whistle in the Leagues Cup Final 👀



🎥: @MLS pic.twitter.com/gCMLdbwDlC September 1, 2025

Luis Suarez is the shittest player in the entire history. Spitting on a senior citizen like that. What can you expect from a guy who bit 3 players? If you don’t do something MLS & Leagues Cup. You are a fucking bitchass.



pic.twitter.com/QnK4u7Ufaj — 🐐 (@AIwaysRonaldo) September 1, 2025

Luis Suárez just spit on a seattle sounders assistant, absolutely shameless pic.twitter.com/PpO80Vl2WO September 1, 2025

Another angle of Luis Suárez spitting on a member of the Seattle staff after losing in the Leagues Cup😣



(via nickrgray18/x) pic.twitter.com/H8vTbJGSPo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 1, 2025