Rugpjūčio 30 d., trečiadienis
Vilnius +30°C
Orai
naujienų portalas tv3.lt

TV3 naujienos > Verslas > Žmonės
Eglė Adomavičiūtė, Tuen Simonas Phamas, Ruslanas Abdulajevas, Ugnė Zavistauskaitė ir Sergejus Severjanovas (Žygimantas Gedvila/ BNS nuotr.)

Už nelegaliai parsisiųstą filmą „Tu mano deimantas“ – bauda

2023-08-30 16:16
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2023-08-30 16:16

2023 m. rugpjūčio 30 d. Lietuvos radijo ir televizijos komisija (toliau – LRTK) priėmė sprendimą skirti pinigines baudas trims asmenims neteisėtai atsisiuntusiems ir platinusiems filmus iš autorių teises pažeidžiančios interneto svetainės linkomanija.net. 

Eglė Adomavičiūtė, Tuen Simonas Phamas, Ruslanas Abdulajevas, Ugnė Zavistauskaitė ir Sergejus Severjanovas (Žygimantas Gedvila/ BNS nuotr.)
58

LRTK 2023 m. liepos 27 d. atliko stebėseną, kurios metu nustatė, kad interneto svetainėje linkomanija.net be autorių teisių sutikimo buvo neteisėtai atgamintas ir viešai skelbiamas autorių teisių saugomas audiovizualinis kūrinys – filmas „Tu mano deimantas“. 

LRTK primena, kad 2023 m. liepos 1 d. įsigaliojo Lietuvos Respublikos administracinių nusižengimų kodekso (toliau – ANK) pakeitimai, pagal kuriuos LRTK suteikti įgaliojimai ginti autorių teises ir gretutines teises taikant administracinę atsakomybę.

Pagal ANK 122 straipsnio 1 dalį, neteisėtas autorių teisių ar gretutinių teisių objekto arba jų dalies viešas atlikimas, atgaminimas, viešas paskelbimas, įskaitant padarymą viešai prieinamo kompiuterių tinklais (internete) arba kitoks panaudojimas bet kokiais būdais ir priemonėmis nekomerciniais tikslais, užtraukia baudą nuo dviejų šimtų aštuoniasdešimt iki šešių šimtų eurų.

Tai pirmasis toks atvejis, kai LRTK taikė administracinę atsakomybę asmenims, kurie padarė autorių teisių pažeidimus internete.

Taip pat, 2023 m. rugpjūčio 30 d. LRTK priėmė sprendimą taikyti administracinę atsakomybę VšĮ „Neringa FM“ atsakingam asmeniui už neteisėtą muzikos kūrinių platinimą neringafm.lt interneto svetainėje.

Pažymėtina, kad, neturint Lietuvos gretutinių teisių asociacijos AGATA išduotos licencinės sutarties, interneto svetainėje neringafm.lt buvo naudojami muzikos įrašai ir fonogramos.

Tokia veikla taip pat yra neteisėta ir užtraukia administracinę atsakomybę pagal ANK 122 straipsnį.

Išnagrinėjusi visas aplinkybes, LRTK šiems pažeidėjams nusprendė skirti baudas – po 140 eurų. 

