Mano naujienos

  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
TV3 naujienos > Žmonės > Lietuvos įžymybės
Šarūnas Jasikevičius ir Linas Jasikevičius BNS Foto

Palaikyti Šaro atvyko jo tėvai Linas ir Rita: sirgo už skirtingas komandas

2024-01-21 16:24
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2024-01-21 16:24

Palaikyti Šarūno Jasikevičiaus į Kauno „Žalgirio“ areną atvyko jo tėvai Linas ir Rita Jasikevičiai. Tiesa, jie sirgo ne už tas pačias komandas.

Šarūnas Jasikevičius ir Linas Jasikevičius BNS Foto
Palaikyti Šarūno Jasikevičiaus į Kauno „Žalgirio“ areną atvyko jo tėvai Linas ir Rita Jasikevičiai. Tiesa, jie sirgo ne už tas pačias komandas.

Penktadienį Kauno „Žalgiris“ (8/14) Eurolygoje iškovojo puikią pergalę. Andrea Trinchieri auklėtiniai sausakimšoje namų arenoje net 98:75 (20:14, 23:21, 23:20, 32:20) įveikė Šarūno Jasikevičiaus treniruojamus Stambulo „Fenerbahče“ (13/9) krepšininkus.

„Žalgiris“ – „Fenerbahče“
FOTOGALERIJA. „Žalgiris“ – „Fenerbahče“

Atvyko Šaro tėvai

Palaikyti Šarūno Jasikevičiaus į Kauno „Žalgirio“ areną atvyko jo tėvai Linas ir Rita Jasikevičiai.

Įdomu tai, kad Linas palaikė Kauno „Žalgirio“ komandą, o Rita sirgo už Šaro treniruojamą Stambulo „Fenerbahče“.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Naudingiausiu rungtynių žaidėju tapo 28 naudingumo balus surinkęs Laurynas Birutis. „Žalgirio“ aukštaūgis per 22 min. pataikė 8 iš 9 dvitaškių, pelnė 16 taškų ir atkovojo 10 kamuolių. 

„Žalgiris“ surinko net 123 naudingumo balus, kai varžovai – 74. Žalgiriečiai dvitaškius metė 64,1 proc. tikslumu, o Turkijos klubas vos 38,2 proc taiklumu.

Šeimininkai kur kas solidžiau atakavo ir nuo trijų taškų zonos, kai 52,6 proc. metimų. „Fenerbahče“ iš toli atakavo 30 proc. tikslumu.

Lietuvos čempionai atliko net 25 rezultatyvius perdavimus, o „Fenerbahče“ beveik dvigubai mažiau – 13.

SUSIJĘ STRAIPSNIAI
„Žalgiris“ – „Fenerbahče“ (Erikas Ovčarenko/ BNS nuotr.)
Eurolygoje – įkvepianti „Žalgirio“ pergalė: sausakimšoje arenoje nugalėjo Šaro „Fenerbahče“ klubą (18)
Š. Jasikevičius (nuotr. SCANPIX)
„Žalgirio“ kelyje Eurolygoje – Šaro „Fenerbahče“, Kaune žaisianti be savo esminio lyderio
