  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis

„Neptūnas“ – vienvaldis LKL lyderis: Klaipėdos klubas įveikė ir „Wolves“ ekipą

2024-10-12 21:02
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
šaltinis: tv3.lt /
2024-10-12 21:02

Klaipėdos „Neptūnas“ (4/0) demonstruoja įspūdingą rezultatą Lietuvos krepšinio lygoje (LKL). Georgios Vovoro auklėtiniai namų arenoje šeštadienio vakarą 89:74 sugebėjo palaužti Vilniaus „Wolves“(2/2) ir iškovojo ketvirtąją  pergalę iš tiek pat galimų.

Klaipėdos „Neptūnas“ – Vilniaus „Wolves“/R. Lukoševičiaus nuotr. (nuotr. LKL.lt)
80

0

Klaipėdiečiai mažiausiai vienai savaitei tapo vienvaldžiais LKL lyderiais.

Susitikimo pradžioje kurį laiką trapų pranašumą turėjo svečiai (15:10). Visgi kėlinio pabaigą kiek geriau sužaidę klaipėdiečiai išsiveržė į priekį – 25:23. Antrajame ketvirtyje scenarijus kartojosi – „vilkai“ truktelėjo į priekį (38:33), tačiau prieš pertrauką uostamiesčio krepšininkai susigrąžino minimalią persvarą (43:42).

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Mačo lūžis įvyko trečiajame kėlinyje. „Neptūno“ skirtumas pamažu ėmė augti, kol Desure'o Buie dvitaškis atotrūkį pirmąsyk susitikime pavertė dviženkliu (64:53). Galiausiai Arno Beručkos tritaškis likus kelioms sekundėms dar labiau didino jo komandos rezervą – 72:57. Per paskutiniąją dešimties minučių atkarpą „Wolves Twinsbet“ mėgino kabintis į rungtynes, tačiau šeimininkai neprisileido varžovų per vienženklį skirtumą ir finišavo su dar vienu užtikrintu laimėjimu savo kišenėje.

Naudingiausias nugalėtojų gretose buvo dvigubą dublį surinkęs D. Buie (18 tšk., 10 rez. perd., 24 naud. bal.). Dvigubą dublį su asmeniniu atkovotų kamuolių rekordu užfiksavo ir Martynas Pacevičius – 10 taškų, 17 atkovotų kamuolių ir 23 naudingumo balų. Savo buvusią komandą baudė ir Arnas Beručka, pelnęs 15 taškų (4/5 trit.) bei sukaupęs 18 naudingumo balų. 16 taškų pridėjo Nate'as Johnsonas.

Vilniečių negelbėjo solidūs legionierių pasirodymai: Anthony Cowano 19 taškų ir 21 naudingumo balas, Garrisono Brookso 11 taškų, 11 atkovotų kamuolių ir 21 naudingumo balas bei Jeffery Tayloro 16 taškų ir tiek pat naudingumo balų.

Vilniaus klubui nepadėjo Danielis Baslykas bei Justinas Marcinkevičius, klaipėdiečiai vertėsi be Tomašo Pavelkos.

„Neptūnas“: Desure'as Buie 18, Nate'as Johnsonas 16, Arnas Beručka 15, Zane'as Watermanas 12, Martynas Pacevičius 10, Deividas Gailius ir Žygimantas Janavičius po 9.

„Wolves Twinsbet“: Anthony Cowanas 19, Jeffery Tayloras 16, Garrisonas Brooksas 11, Kristupas Žemaitis ir Matas Jogėla po 7, Andrew Andrewsas 6.

Klaipėdos „Neptūnas“ – Vilniaus „Wolves“/R. Lukoševičiaus nuotr.
(80 nuotr.)
(80 nuotr.)
FOTOGALERIJA. Klaipėdos „Neptūnas“ – Vilniaus „Wolves“/R. Lukoševičiaus nuotr.

