TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis > NBA

„Knicks“ papildė Bruklino ekipoje atsiskleidęs britas

2025-09-16 09:43 / šaltinis: krepsinis.net
2025-09-16 09:43

Niujorko „Knicks“ ekipa susitarė dėl kontrakto su 24 metų 201 cm ūgio britu Tosanu Evbuomwanu.

T.Evbuomwanas keliasi į Niujorką (Scanpix nuotr.)

Niujorko „Knicks“ ekipa susitarė dėl kontrakto su 24 metų 201 cm ūgio britu Tosanu Evbuomwanu.

0

Praėjusiame sezone puolėjas atstovavo Bruklino „Nets“ ir Nacionalinėje krepšinio asociacijoje (NBA) per 24 minutes pelnė 9,5 taško, atkovojo 4,3 kamuolio ir atliko po 2 rezultatyvius perdavimus.

Karjerą NBA T.Evbuomwanas pradėjo Memfio „Grizzlies“ komandoje, vėliau dar atstovavo ir Detroito „Pistons“ ekipai.

