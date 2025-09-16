„Knicks“ papildė Bruklino ekipoje atsiskleidęs britas

Praėjusiame sezone puolėjas atstovavo Bruklino „Nets“ ir Nacionalinėje krepšinio asociacijoje (NBA) per 24 minutes pelnė 9,5 taško, atkovojo 4,3 kamuolio ir atliko po 2 rezultatyvius perdavimus.

Karjerą NBA T.Evbuomwanas pradėjo Memfio „Grizzlies“ komandoje, vėliau dar atstovavo ir Detroito „Pistons“ ekipai.

Free agent forward Tosan Evbuomwan has agreed to a deal with the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells @Hoopshype. Evbuomwan averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 28 games for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/qDwZXlckFb