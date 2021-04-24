Sausio 24 d., Šeštadienis
Gyvenimas / 2021.04.24

Puodų valymas su druska ir actu: veikia 100 proc.

Skaityk lengvai

Ant jūsų keptuvių ir puodų atsirado dėmių, kurių niekaip nepavyksta panaikinti? Tuomet išbandykite šią nedidelę gudrybę.

Puodo valymas (nuotr. Instagram)
Interjero dizainerė ir mama Liz Amaya pasidalino vaizdo įrašu, kuriame parodo, kaip per kelias minutes pašalinti dėmes nuo puodų ir keptuvių dugno. Ir nesijaudinkite – ilgai šveisti neprireiks.

Parodė, kaip nuvalyti pridegusį puodą

Didžiojoje Britanijoje gyvenanti mama paaiškina, kad norėdama atsikratyti tų sunkiai nuvalomų dėmių ant puodų, ji tą vietą padengia valgomąja druska ir baltu actu, rašo metro.co.uk.

Tada ji palieka mišinį kelioms sekundėms, o po to lengvai pašveičia grubia kempinės puse. Po to laikas nuplauti druską – turėtumėte pamatyti, kaip su ja kartu išnyksta ir dėmės.

Patarimai iškart sulaukė didelio populiarumo internete, daugelis komentavo sakydami, kad išbandė šį paprastą triuką ir sėkmingai atsikratė dėmių. Tai ne pirmas kartas, kai Liza dalijasi namų apyvokos darbus lengvinančiais patarimai.

Taip pat galite išbandyti Lizos metodą, kaip išvalyti kriauklę. Ji pabarsto sodos tiesiai į kriauklės kanalizacijos vamzdį ir pabarsto pačioje kriauklėje, įpila baltojo acto, tada uždengia kanalizaciją. Palikusi tai 30 minučių, paskui užpila verdančiu vandeniu – jį irgi pila tiesiai kanalizaciją. Ir štai – švari kriauklė be jokių kamščių jūsų kanalizacijoje.


Į viršų