Gaisras Maskvoje: degė pastatas, kuriame įsikūręs komunistų partijos biuras

Pranešama, kad užsidegė pastatas, kuriame yra įsikūręs Rusijos Federacijos komunistų partijos biuras.

Vietoje buvo matyti juodų dūmų stulpas. Duomenys apie gaisro plotą ir nukentėjusiuosius tikslinami.

Fire in the center of Moscow: the building where the Communist Party of the Russian Federation office is located is on fire



According to eyewitnesses, the building houses the CPRF office and a fire station. A column of black smoke can be seen on the spot. Data on the area of the… pic.twitter.com/gDLlJk8gFW