  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
TV3 naujienos > Užsienis > Rusija
Gaisras Maskvoje: degė pastatas, kuriame įsikūręs komunistų partijos biuras (nuotr. stop kadras)

Gaisras Maskvoje: degė pastatas, kuriame įsikūręs komunistų partijos biuras

2024-01-30 21:21 / šaltinis: tv3.lt
2024-01-30 21:21

Antradienį Maskvoje kilo gaisras, praneša „Nexta“.

Gaisras Maskvoje: degė pastatas, kuriame įsikūręs komunistų partijos biuras (nuotr. stop kadras)

Antradienį Maskvoje kilo gaisras, praneša „Nexta“.

0

Pranešama, kad užsidegė pastatas, kuriame yra įsikūręs Rusijos Federacijos komunistų partijos biuras.

Vietoje buvo matyti juodų dūmų stulpas. Duomenys apie gaisro plotą ir nukentėjusiuosius tikslinami.

Sausio viduryje Maskvoje liepsnojo eglučių sandėlis, kitą dieną užsiliepsnojo sandėliai.

