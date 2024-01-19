Sausio 19 d., penktadienis
  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
Sportas > Krepšinis
82
„Žalgiris“ – „Fenerbahče“ (Erikas Ovčarenko/ BNS nuotr.)

Keenanas Evansas: „Norėjome būti ta komanda, kuri smūgiuoja pirma“

2024-01-19 22:51 / šaltinis: tv3.lt / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2024-01-19 22:51

Kauno „Žalgiris“ (8/14) Eurolygoje iškovojo puikią pergalę. Andrea Trinchieri auklėtiniai sausakimšoje namų arenoje 98:75 įveikė Šarūno Jasikevičiaus treniruojamus Stambulo „Fenerbahče“ (13/9) krepšininkus.

„Žalgiris“ – „Fenerbahče“ (Erikas Ovčarenko/ BNS nuotr.)
82

Kauno „Žalgiris" (8/14) Eurolygoje iškovojo puikią pergalę. Andrea Trinchieri auklėtiniai sausakimšoje namų arenoje 98:75 įveikė Šarūno Jasikevičiaus treniruojamus Stambulo „Fenerbahče" (13/9) krepšininkus.

0

„Žalgirio“ vyrai startavo įspūdinga atkarpa 12:0 ir nuo pat pirmųjų minučių varžovams parodė, kad šiandien išsivežti pergalę iš Kauno bus neįmanoma.

„Žalgiris“ pirmavo visų rungtynių metu, o į bet kokius varžovų bandymus priartėti atsakydavo vis naujomis puolimo bangomis.

Ketvirtajame kėlinyje po Keenano Evanso tritaškio žalgiriečiai jau pirmavo 89:72 ir rungtynių likimas buvo  nuspręstas (38 min.). 

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Iš viso K. Evansas per 28,20 min. pelnė 21 tašką (3/5 dvitaškiai, 3/5 tritaškiai, 6/7 baudos metimai), atliko 7 rezultatyvius perdavimus ir surinki 26 naudingumo balus.

Po rungtynių „Žalgirio“ atakų generolas sakė:

„Žaidėme savo rungtynes ir palaikėme vienas kitą. Pavyko perimti nemažai kamuolių. Buvo sunkių momentų, neatsikovojome kamuolių gynyboje, bet išlikome kartu ir galiausiai pataikėme svarbius metimus“.

„Žalgiris“ – „Fenerbahče“
(82 nuotr.)
(82 nuotr.)
FOTOGALERIJA. „Žalgiris“ – „Fenerbahče“

Kas lėmė tokią sėkmingą rungtynių pradžią?

Norėjome būti ta komanda, kuri smūgiuoja pirma. Norėjome žaisti su energija ir fanai ją mums davė.

Daug kalbama apie Šarūno Jasikevičiaus ir Andrea Tarinchieri taktinę kovą, prisimenama „Barcelonos“ ir „Bayern“ ketvirtfinalio serija. Kokia kova tarp trenerių buvo šiandien?

Kiekvienos rungtynės yra skirtingos. Jie puikiai žino vienas kitą ir yra puikūs taktikai. Yra daug dalykų, kuriuos galima padaryti, o mus treneris paruošė taip, kad planas pasiteisino puikiai.

Ką labiausiai jūsų žaidime kol kas pakeitė A. Trinchieri?

Jis tiesiog mums padeda būti geresniais, tobulinti žaidimą ir ruoštis svarbiausiai sezono daliai.

Laurynas Birutis surinko dvigubą dublį. Kiek esate patenkintas dėl jo?

Tai buvo gražu. Mes iš jo to tikimės. Tikiu, kad šios rungtynės suteiks jam dar daugiau pasitikėjimo, nes metimai, kuriuos jis pataikė buvo tiesiog nuostabu. Kamuoliai, kuriuos jis atkovojo buvo labai svarbūs. Labai džiaugiuosi dėl jo.

Kiek komandai ši pergalė prideda pasitikėjimo?

Tokios rungtynės visada prideda pasitikėjimo. Kasdien judame toliau, žiūrime savo klaidas ir einame į priekį.

Kaip jūsų kūnas jaučiasi po rungtynių?

Stengiuosi išlaikyti kūną šviežią ir rūpintis kūnu. Traumos momentas dar kartais lenda į galvą.

Iš kokių Eurolygos žaidėjų semiatės įkvėpimo?

Žiūriu daug Eurolygos rungtynių. Patinka Sergio Llullo judesiai, bet šiandien nebuvo situacijų, kad galėčiau kažką atlikti iš jo repertuaro.

Standings provided by Sofascore

 

 

 

