CSKA surado pamainą Milutinovui

Skelbiama, kad serbą pakeis Michaelas Ericas.

32 metų 210 cm ūgio krepšininkas iš Nigerijos sezoną pradėjo Ankaros „Turk Telekom“ klube. Jis turi Eurolygos patirties, nes praėjusiame sezone atstovavo Vitorijos „Baskonia“ ekipai.

Šiame FIBA Čempionų lygos sezone centras rinkdavo 12,2 taško ir atkovodavo 6,7 kamuolio.

Michael Eric to help CSKA!



Our club has agreed on the terms of transfer of center @MEasy_50 (32 years old, 210 cm) from the @TurkTelekom_SK. The contract with the Nigerian basketball player is signed until the end of the season.#CSKAbasket pic.twitter.com/sbKMhUhcNf