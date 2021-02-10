Vasario 10 d., Trečiadienis
Sportas / aut. / 2021.02.10 10:12 / Šaltinis: sportas.lt

CSKA surado pamainą Milutinovui

Maskvos CSKA komanda surado pamainą iki sezono pabaigos iškritusiam aukštaūgiui Nikola Milutinovui.

M. Ericas. (nuotr. FIBA Europe)
Skelbiama, kad serbą pakeis Michaelas Ericas.

32 metų 210 cm ūgio krepšininkas iš Nigerijos sezoną pradėjo Ankaros „Turk Telekom“ klube. Jis turi Eurolygos patirties, nes praėjusiame sezone atstovavo Vitorijos „Baskonia“ ekipai.

Šiame FIBA Čempionų lygos sezone centras rinkdavo 12,2 taško ir atkovodavo 6,7 kamuolio.  


