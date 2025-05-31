Kalendorius
TV3 naujienos > Automanas > Automobilių sportas

„Press Rally 2025“ dalyviai demonstravo savo įgūdžius Kačerginės „Nemuno žiede“

2025-05-31
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
šaltinis: tv3.lt aut.
2025-05-31 07:01

Kačerginės „Nemuno žiedas“ – vienintelė profesionali automobilių lenktynių trasa Lietuvoje – savaitgalį virto įspūdinga greičio kovų arena. Čia susirinkę tradicinio „Press Rally 2025“ dalyviai varžėsi ne tik įprasta, bet ir neįprasta trasos kryptimi, taip pat dalyvavo preciziško valdymo reikalaujančiose slalomo rungtyse.

Press Rally (nuotr. Vytauto Pilkausko)
49

0

Pirmieji „Continental“ greičio ruožai buvo rengiami klasikine „Nemuno žiedo“ kryptimi – prieš laikrodžio rodyklę. Šie važiavimai pareikalavo iš dalyvių nepriekaištingo preciziškumo bei gebėjimo išlaikyti aukštą tempą. Greičiausi čia ne tik puikiai valdė techniką, bet ir meistriškai išnaudojo trasos specifiką.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

„Press Rally 2025“: etapas „Nemuno žiede“
(49 nuotr.)
(49 nuotr.)
FOTOGALERIJA. „Press Rally 2025“: etapas „Nemuno žiede“

Specialiai paruoštoje aikštelėje vyko „TV3 televizijos“ greituminio slalomo rungtis. Šioje atkarpoje vairuotojai privalėjo ne tik išlaikyti tempą, bet ir pademonstruoti tikslų manevravimą tarp kliūčių – kiekviena sekundės dalis galėjo lemti pergalę ar pralaimėjimą.

Didžiausią intrigą kėlė „Continental“ greičio ruožai, kuriuos sportininkai įveikė netradiciškai – pagal laikrodžio rodyklę, t. y. priešinga įprastai trasos važiavimo krypčiai. Tai buvo vienas sudėtingiausių etapų visame ralyje – reikėjo ne tik techniškai prisitaikyti prie naujų posūkių trajektorijų, bet ir išlaikyti psichologinį stabilumą bei koncentraciją.

