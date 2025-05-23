Į „Press Rally“ – su šeimyniniu automobiliu: kokiam eksperimentui pasiryžo Timūras Augucevičius

Timūras automobilių sporto trasose – dar ne senbuvis, tačiau įspūdžių bagažas jau solidus. Vienas ryškiausių prisiminimų – drama Nemuno žiede.
„Tą kartą trasą įveikinėjome taip intensyviai, kad stabdžiai įkaito iki tiek, jog vos nepametėm priekinių ratų – nuo karščio atsilaisvino varžtai. Tikras košmaras, kurio neįmanoma pamiršti“, – atvirauja Timūras.
Press Rally 2024(67 nuotr.)
Neįprastas starto ritualas
Kiekvienas ralistų duetas turi savo pasiruošimo metodų. Timūro – vienas iš tų, kurie sukelia šypseną aplinkiniams.
„Atsisėdu, užsimerkiu ir mintyse pravažiuoju visą ruožą: posūkis po posūkio, greitėjimo zona po greitėjimo zonos. Kiti juokiasi, bet man tai padeda susikaupti“, – šypteli jis.
Šiemet Timūras prie starto linijos stos su netikėtu bolidu – šeimos „Volkswagen Up!“, kuriuo kasdien važinėja jo žmona. Vos 1 litro variklis, 55 kW galia ir mechaninė pavarų dėžė – skamba kukliai, bet Timūras įsitikinęs, kad azartui to pakaks.
„Tai mažas, bet stilingas automobilis. Ratlankiai gražūs, yra net greitį simbolizuojantys lipdukai. Be to, šiemet šturmane bus mano žmona – jai tai pirmas kartas. Iššūkis dvigubas, bet nuotykis garantuotas“, – juokiasi jis.
Ralis, virtęs sena svajone
Timūrui „Press Rally“ – ne tik lenktynės. Jis čia atsidūrė išpildydamas seną troškimą.
„Anksčiau važiuodavau čia kaip video operatorius. Žiūrėdavau į dalyvius ir tyliai pavydėdavau. Dabar pats stoviu starto linijoje jubiliejiniame, 30-ajame ralyje – tai tikras džiaugsmas“, – sako Timūras.
Paklaustas, kaip paaiškintų močiutei, ką veiks gegužės pabaigoje, Timūras nedvejodamas atsako:
„Močiute, žinok, pavargsiu. Bet bus velniškai smagu. Sumuštinius pasiimsiu – viskas gerai.“
Kodėl vis grįžta?
Tai ne pirmas Timūro startas „Press Rally“. Ir, panašu, tikrai ne paskutinis.
„Tai ne tik galimybė išbandyti save organizatorių sukurtose užduotyse. Tai nuotykis – trasoje, su šeima, su draugais. O dar tas uždarymo vakarėlis...
Čia neįmanoma važiuoti tik kartą – labai greitai tampi priklausomas nuo visos šios emocijų ir įtampos kombinacijos“, – pokalbį baigia Timūras Augucevičius.
Šaltinis:
tv3.lt
