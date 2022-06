Žuvo 3 rusų okupantai: su ministerijos automobiliu užvažiavo ant minos

Teigama, kad sprogimo metu žuvo du ministerijos darbuotojai ir vienas rusų karys.

⚡️3 Russian occupiers killed in mine explosion in Mariupol.



Aide to Mariupol mayor Petro Andriushchenko said a Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations vehicle exploded after driving over a mine in Mariupol.



Two ministry employees and one Russian soldier were killed.