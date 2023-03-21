Kovo 21 d., antradienis
tv3.lt sokiu laida tango manai
Mano naujienos

tv3.lt sokiu laida tango manai

TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis
2023-03-21 09:49 / šaltinis: tv3.lt
Sh. O'Nealas. (nuotr. Twitter)

Legendiniam Shaquile`ui O'Nealui atlikta operacija

2023-03-21 09:49

Legendinis NBA krepšininkas Shaquile`as O`Nealas buvo priverstas gultis ant operacinio stalo. Jam buvo atlikta klubo operacija.

Sh. O'Nealas. (nuotr. Twitter)

Legendinis NBA krepšininkas Shaquile`as O`Nealas buvo priverstas gultis ant operacinio stalo. Jam buvo atlikta klubo operacija.

0

Pats buvęs sportininkas pasidalino nuotrauka iš ligoninės.

„Pranešu visiems, kas nerimauja ar yra susirūpinę. Ačiū jums už rūpestį, bet jaudintis nėra dėl ko, tiesiog reikėjo pakeisti kelio sąnarį. Ačiū ir myliu jus“, – rašė Sh. O'Nealas.

Sh. O'Nealas dirba TNT televizijoje, kur veda laidą apie NBA. Kol kas nėra aišku, kada jis sugrįš į eterį.

