Legendiniam Shaquile`ui O'Nealui atlikta operacija

Pats buvęs sportininkas pasidalino nuotrauka iš ligoninės.

„Pranešu visiems, kas nerimauja ar yra susirūpinę. Ačiū jums už rūpestį, bet jaudintis nėra dėl ko, tiesiog reikėjo pakeisti kelio sąnarį. Ačiū ir myliu jus“, – rašė Sh. O'Nealas.

Sh. O'Nealas dirba TNT televizijoje, kur veda laidą apie NBA. Kol kas nėra aišku, kada jis sugrįš į eterį.

to all the people who are worried and concerned. first off , let me say thank you. And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. but no need to worry and yes i’m fine. pic.twitter.com/cnmLn58YDy