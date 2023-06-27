Birželio 27 d., antradienis
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Futbolas
Netektis (nuotr. 123rf.com)

Gindamas savo šalį žuvo 21-erių Ukrainos futbolininkas

2023-06-27 09:40 / šaltinis: tv3.lt
2023-06-27 09:40

Ukrainos vidaus reikalų ministras Antonas Gerashchenko pranešė, kad gindamas savo šalį žuvo futbolininkas Kyrylas Molokovas. Sportininkui buvo 21-eri.

Netektis (nuotr. 123rf.com)

Ukrainos vidaus reikalų ministras Antonas Gerashchenko pranešė, kad gindamas savo šalį žuvo futbolininkas Kyrylas Molokovas. Sportininkui buvo 21-eri.

0

„Jaunas, energingas ir drąsus – būtent tokį jį prisiminsime. Jis bus amžinai 21-erių ir amžinai mūsų širdyse", – rašė Jurijus Hončarovas, jaunimo lengvosios atletikos klubo „Čerkasy“, kuriame anksčiau treniravosi K. Molokovas, vadovas.

