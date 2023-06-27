Gindamas savo šalį žuvo 21-erių Ukrainos futbolininkas

„Jaunas, energingas ir drąsus – būtent tokį jį prisiminsime. Jis bus amžinai 21-erių ir amžinai mūsų širdyse", – rašė Jurijus Hončarovas, jaunimo lengvosios atletikos klubo „Čerkasy“, kuriame anksčiau treniravosi K. Molokovas, vadovas.

Kyrylo Molokov, a 21 -y.o. Ukrainian soccer player, died on the front line defending Ukraine.



"Young, energetic and brave - that's exactly how we will remember him. He'll be forever 21 and forever in our hearts," wrote Yuri Honcharov, head of Dnipro Youth Athletic Club in… pic.twitter.com/fv3ZkhUg8J