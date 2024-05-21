Gegužės 21 d., antradienis
  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis
Deividas Dulkys su Domantu Saboniu ir Kaziu Maksvyčiu ( nuotr. LKF)

Deividas Dulkys turėtų prisijungti prie „Nets“ trenerių štabo

2024-05-21 09:44 / šaltinis: tv3.lt
2024-05-21 09:44

Nacionalinėje krepšinio asociacijoje (NBA) rungtyniaujančios Bruklino „Nets“ komandos trenerių štabą papildys lietuvis Deividas Dulkys.

Deividas Dulkys su Domantu Saboniu ir Kaziu Maksvyčiu ( nuotr. LKF)

Nacionalinėje krepšinio asociacijoje (NBA) rungtyniaujančios Bruklino „Nets“ komandos trenerių štabą papildys lietuvis Deividas Dulkys.

0

Sakramento „Kings“ klube darbavęsis D. Dulkys gerai pažįsta naująjį „Nets“ strategą Jordi Fernandezą, kuris taip pat dirbo „Kings“ komandoje.

36-erių metų D. Dulkys trenerio karjerą pradėjo NBA G lygoje bei darbavosi Memfio „Hustle“ komandoje, o nuo 2022 m. Sakramente buvo atsakingas už žaidėjų tobulėjimą.

 

