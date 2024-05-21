Deividas Dulkys turėtų prisijungti prie „Nets“ trenerių štabo

Sakramento „Kings“ klube darbavęsis D. Dulkys gerai pažįsta naująjį „Nets“ strategą Jordi Fernandezą, kuris taip pat dirbo „Kings“ komandoje.

36-erių metų D. Dulkys trenerio karjerą pradėjo NBA G lygoje bei darbavosi Memfio „Hustle“ komandoje, o nuo 2022 m. Sakramente buvo atsakingas už žaidėjų tobulėjimą.

Sources: The Brooklyn Nets will add Connor Griffin (Nuggets) and Deividas Dulkys (Kings) as assistant coaches to Jordi Fernandez’s staff. Adam Caporn, Ryan Forehan-Kelly and Corey Vinson will be retained. Trevor Hendry leaves after being with the Nets since the Kenny Atkinson era pic.twitter.com/0DZYbo6PNK