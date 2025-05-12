Kalendorius
  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
Savaitgalį Pavilkijo trasoje – įspūdinga „Weekend Grand Race“ šventė

2025-05-12
2025-05-12 13:43

Gegužės 17–18 dienomis Pavilkijo autokroso trasa Šakių rajone vėl taps automobilių sporto entuziastų traukos vieta. Čia vyks antrasis šių metų „Weekend Grand Race“ etapas. Tai išskirtinis renginys, kuriame susipina varžybinė įtampa, bendruomeniškumas ir adrenalinas, o dalyvauti kviečiami tiek patyrę lenktynininkai, tiek naujokai, norintys išbandyti save žvyro trasoje.

Gegužės 17-ąją dalyviai kviečiami į „Weekend Grand Sprint“ – tai individuali laikui skirta rungtis, kurioje kiekvienas gali išmėginti savo automobilio ir vairavimo galimybes profesionalioje autokroso trasoje.

Dalyviai skirstomi į klases pagal varomąją ašį, automobilio tipą, vairuotojo amžių ir lytį. Kiekvienam skiriamas susipažinimo ratas ir ne mažiau kaip trys važiavimai laikui, iš kurių skaičiuojami du geriausi rezultatai.

Pavilkijo trasa išsiskiria sudėtingu reljefu ir kelia tikrą iššūkį vairuotojų įgūdžiams – tai puiki proga pasitikrinti savo lygį ar pasiruošti sekmadienio komandinėms lenktynėms.

Sekmadienį – komandinė intriga „Weekend Grand Race“

Gegužės 18 d. toje pačioje trasoje vyks komandinės autokroso lenktynės – pagrindinis renginio akcentas. Varžybose dalyvaus trijų žmonių komandos, iš kurių bent viena narė privalo būti moteris. Moterys pradeda finalą, vėliau vairą perima kiti komandos nariai.

Startinės pozicijos lemiamos per kvalifikacinius važiavimus, todėl veiksmas trasoje prasidės nuo pat ryto. Žiūrovų lauks dinamiškos finalinės kovos, azartas ir gausybė emocijų.

„Weekend Grand Race“ – tai atviras renginys, skirtas tiek automobilių sporto fanams, tiek šeimoms ar smalsiems žiūrovams. Čia laukia ne tik lenktynės, bet ir pramogos visai šeimai, gyva bendruomenės atmosfera ir galimybė susipažinti su autosporto pasauliu iš arti.

