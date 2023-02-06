Nugriaudėjo 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai: paaiškėjo geriausieji

Pagrindinių kategorijų pretendentai ir laimėtojai (paryškinti):
Metų įrašas:
„Don't Shut Me Down“ – ABBA
„Easy On Me“ – Adele
„BREAK MY SOUL“ – Beyoncé
„Good Morning Gorgeous“ – Mary J. Blige
„You And Me On The Rock“ – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
„Woman“ – Doja Cat
„Bad Habit“ – Steve Lacy
„The Heart Part 5“ – Kendrick Lamar
„About Damn Time“ – Lizzo
„As It Was“ – Harry Styles
Metų albumas:
„Voyage“ – ABBA
„30“ – Adele
„Un Verano Sin Ti“ – Bad Bunny
„RENAISSANCE“ – Beyoncé
„Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)“ – Mary J. Blige
„In These Silent Days“ – Brandi Carlile
„Music Of The Spheres“ – Coldplay
„Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“ – Kendrick Lamar
„Special“ – Lizzo
„Harry's House“ – Harry Styles
Metų daina:
„abcdefu“
„About Damn Time“
„All Too Well“
„As It Was“
„Bad Habit“
„BREAK MY SOUL“
„Easy On Me“
„GOD DID“
„The Heart Part 5“
„Just Like That“
Geriausias naujas atlikėjas:
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Geriausias pop solo pasirodymas:
„Easy On Me“ – Adele
„Moscow Mule“ – Bad Bunny
„Woman“ – Doja Cat
„Bad Habit“ – Steve Lacy
„About Damn Time“ – Lizzo
„As It Was“ – Harry Styles
Geriausias popdueto arba grupės pasirodymas:
„Don't Shut Me Down“ – ABBA
„Bam Bam“ – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
„My Universe“ – Coldplay & BTS
„I Like You (A Happier Song)“ – Post Malone & Doja Cat
„Unholy“ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Geriausias tradicinės popvokalo albumas:
„Higher“ – Michael Bublé
„When Christmas Comes Around...“ – Kelly Clarkson
„I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)“ – Norah Jones
„Evergreen“ – Pentatonix
„Thank You“ – Diana Ross
Geriausias popvokalo albumas:
„Voyage“ – ABBA
„30“ – Adele
„Music Of The Spheres“ – Coldplay
„Special“ – Lizzo
„Harry's House“ – Harry Styles
Geriausias šokių muzikos įrašas:
„Rosewood“ – Bonobo
„Don't Forget My Love“ – Diplo & Miguel
„I'm Good (Blue)“ – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
„Intimidated“ – KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
„On My Knees“ – RÜFÜS DU SOL
Geriausias šokių/elektroninės muzikos albumas:
„Renaissance“ – Beyoncé
„Fragments“ – Bonobo
„Diplo“ – Diplo
„The Last Goodbye“ – ODESZA
„Surrender“ – RÜFÜS DU SOL
Geriausias roko muzikos pasirodymas:
„So Happy It Hurts“ – Bryan Adams
„Old Man“ – Beck
„Wild Child“ – The Black Keys
„Broken Horses“ – Brandi Carlile
„Crawl!“ – Idles
„Patient Number 9“ – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
„Holiday“ – Turnstile
Geriausia roko daina:
„Black Summer“
„Blackout“
„Broken Horses“
„Harmonia's Dream“
„Patient Number 9“
Geriausias roko albumas:
„Dropout Boogie“ – The Black Keys
„The Boy Named If“ – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
„Crawler“ – Idles
„Mainstream Sellout“ – Machine Gun Kelly
„Patient Number 9“ – Ozzy Osbourne
„Lucifer On The Sofa“ – Spoon
Geriausias R&B muzikos pasirodymas:
„VIRGO’S GROOVE“ – Beyoncé
„Here With Me“ – Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
„Hrs & Hrs“ – Muni Long
„Over“ – Lucky Daye
„Hurt Me So Good“ – Jazmine Sullivan
Geriausias tradicinis R&B muzikos pasirodymas:
„Do 4 Love“ – Snoh Aalegra
„Keeps On Fallin'“ – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
„PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA“ – Beyoncé
„'Round Midnight“ – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
„Good Morning Gorgeous“ – Mary J. Blige
Geriausia R&B muzikos daina:
„CUFF IT“
„Good Morning Gorgeous“
„Hrs & Hrs“
„Hurt Me So Good“
„Please Don't Walk Away“
Geriausias R&B muzikos albumas:
„Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)“ – Mary J. Blige
„Breezy (Deluxe)“ – Chris Brown
„Black Radio III“ – Robert Glasper
„Candydrip“ – Lucky Daye
„Watch The Sun“ – PJ Morton
Geriausias repo muzikos albumas:
„GOD DID“ – DJ Khaled
„I Never Liked You“ – Future
„Come Home The Kids Miss You“ – Jack Harlow
„Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“ – Kendrick Lamar
„It's Almost Dry“ – Pusha T
Geriausia repo daina:
„Churchill Downs“
„GOD DID“
„The Heart Part 5“
„pushin P“
„WAIT FOR U“