Nugriaudėjo 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai: paaiškėjo geriausieji

Pagrindinių kategorijų pretendentai ir laimėtojai (paryškinti):

65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (12 nuotr.) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) +8 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX) 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai (nuotr. SCANPIX)

(12 nuotr.) FOTOGALERIJA. 65-ieji „Grammy“ muzikos apdovanojimai

Metų įrašas:

„Don't Shut Me Down“ – ABBA

„Easy On Me“ – Adele

„BREAK MY SOUL“ – Beyoncé

„Good Morning Gorgeous“ – Mary J. Blige

„You And Me On The Rock“ – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

„Woman“ – Doja Cat

„Bad Habit“ – Steve Lacy

„The Heart Part 5“ – Kendrick Lamar

„About Damn Time“ – Lizzo

„As It Was“ – Harry Styles

Metų albumas:

„Voyage“ – ABBA

„30“ – Adele

„Un Verano Sin Ti“ – Bad Bunny

„RENAISSANCE“ – Beyoncé

„Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)“ – Mary J. Blige

„In These Silent Days“ – Brandi Carlile

„Music Of The Spheres“ – Coldplay

„Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“ – Kendrick Lamar

„Special“ – Lizzo

„Harry's House“ – Harry Styles

Metų daina:

„abcdefu“

„About Damn Time“

„All Too Well“

„As It Was“

„Bad Habit“

„BREAK MY SOUL“

„Easy On Me“

„GOD DID“

„The Heart Part 5“

„Just Like That“

Geriausias naujas atlikėjas:

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Geriausias pop solo pasirodymas:

„Easy On Me“ – Adele

„Moscow Mule“ – Bad Bunny

„Woman“ – Doja Cat

„Bad Habit“ – Steve Lacy

„About Damn Time“ – Lizzo

„As It Was“ – Harry Styles

Geriausias popdueto arba grupės pasirodymas:

„Don't Shut Me Down“ – ABBA

„Bam Bam“ – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

„My Universe“ – Coldplay & BTS

„I Like You (A Happier Song)“ – Post Malone & Doja Cat

„Unholy“ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Geriausias tradicinės popvokalo albumas:

„Higher“ – Michael Bublé

„When Christmas Comes Around...“ – Kelly Clarkson

„I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)“ – Norah Jones

„Evergreen“ – Pentatonix

„Thank You“ – Diana Ross

Geriausias popvokalo albumas:

„Voyage“ – ABBA

„30“ – Adele

„Music Of The Spheres“ – Coldplay

„Special“ – Lizzo

„Harry's House“ – Harry Styles

Geriausias šokių muzikos įrašas:

„Rosewood“ – Bonobo

„Don't Forget My Love“ – Diplo & Miguel

„I'm Good (Blue)“ – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

„Intimidated“ – KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

„On My Knees“ – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Geriausias šokių/elektroninės muzikos albumas:

„Renaissance“ – Beyoncé

„Fragments“ – Bonobo

„Diplo“ – Diplo

„The Last Goodbye“ – ODESZA

„Surrender“ – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Geriausias roko muzikos pasirodymas:

„So Happy It Hurts“ – Bryan Adams

„Old Man“ – Beck

„Wild Child“ – The Black Keys

„Broken Horses“ – Brandi Carlile

„Crawl!“ – Idles

„Patient Number 9“ – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

„Holiday“ – Turnstile

Geriausia roko daina:

„Black Summer“

„Blackout“

„Broken Horses“

„Harmonia's Dream“

„Patient Number 9“

Geriausias roko albumas:

„Dropout Boogie“ – The Black Keys

„The Boy Named If“ – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

„Crawler“ – Idles

„Mainstream Sellout“ – Machine Gun Kelly

„Patient Number 9“ – Ozzy Osbourne

„Lucifer On The Sofa“ – Spoon

Geriausias R&B muzikos pasirodymas:

„VIRGO’S GROOVE“ – Beyoncé

„Here With Me“ – Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

„Hrs & Hrs“ – Muni Long

„Over“ – Lucky Daye

„Hurt Me So Good“ – Jazmine Sullivan

Geriausias tradicinis R&B muzikos pasirodymas:

„Do 4 Love“ – Snoh Aalegra

„Keeps On Fallin'“ – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

„PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA“ – Beyoncé

„'Round Midnight“ – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

„Good Morning Gorgeous“ – Mary J. Blige

Geriausia R&B muzikos daina:

„CUFF IT“

„Good Morning Gorgeous“

„Hrs & Hrs“

„Hurt Me So Good“

„Please Don't Walk Away“

Geriausias R&B muzikos albumas:

„Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)“ – Mary J. Blige

„Breezy (Deluxe)“ – Chris Brown

„Black Radio III“ – Robert Glasper

„Candydrip“ – Lucky Daye

„Watch The Sun“ – PJ Morton

Geriausias repo muzikos albumas:

„GOD DID“ – DJ Khaled

„I Never Liked You“ – Future

„Come Home The Kids Miss You“ – Jack Harlow

„Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“ – Kendrick Lamar

„It's Almost Dry“ – Pusha T

Geriausia repo daina:

„Churchill Downs“

„GOD DID“

„The Heart Part 5“

„pushin P“

„WAIT FOR U“