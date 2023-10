Žiniasklaida: eliminuotas vienas iš „Hamas“ lyderių

Pranešama, kad jo kūnas buvo rastas po namo griuvėsiais, į kurį, kaip įtariama, smogė Izraelio armija.

❗️ Israeli media report the elimination of one of Hamas leaders Ayman Younis



It is reported that his body was found under the ruins of a house, which was allegedly struck by the Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/i4qzxMLMMI