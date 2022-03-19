Kovo 19 d., šeštadienis
Užsienis / 2022.03.19 08:23
Motina pridengė naujagimę (nuotr. Twitter)

Sukrečiantis kadras: motina nuo sprogimo kūnu pridengė savo naujagimę dukrytę

2022.03.19 08:23

Internete plinta jautrus kadras, kuriame įamžinta per karą Ukrainoje savo kūdikį nuo skeveldrų išgelbėjusi moteris.

Motina pridengė naujagimę (nuotr. Twitter)

Internete plinta jautrus kadras, kuriame įamžinta per karą Ukrainoje savo kūdikį nuo skeveldrų išgelbėjusi moteris.

Rusijos karinėms pajėgoms apšaudant Ukrainos sostinę Kyjivą, motina kūnu pridengė savo prieš mėnesį gimusią dukrelę ir taip išgelbėjo jos gyvybę. 

Pati motina, kaip praneša „Nexta“, keliose vietose buvo sužeista skeveldrų, o kūdikis liko saugus. Visa šeima buvo išgabenta į ligoninę, kur moteris ir jos vyras buvo operuoti.

 

