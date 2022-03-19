Sukrečiantis kadras: motina nuo sprogimo kūnu pridengė savo naujagimę dukrytę

Rusijos karinėms pajėgoms apšaudant Ukrainos sostinę Kyjivą, motina kūnu pridengė savo prieš mėnesį gimusią dukrelę ir taip išgelbėjo jos gyvybę.

Pati motina, kaip praneša „Nexta“, keliose vietose buvo sužeista skeveldrų, o kūdikis liko saugus. Visa šeima buvo išgabenta į ligoninę, kur moteris ir jos vyras buvo operuoti.

During the shelling of #Kyiv, a mother covered her one-month-old daughter with her body and saved her.



The woman herself sustained multiple shrapnel wounds, while the child remained unharmed.



The family was taken to a hospital where the woman and her husband were operated.