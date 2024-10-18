Kalendorius
  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
TV3 naujienos > Užsienis > Rusija

Rusijoje apvirto krovininis laivas, yra žuvusiųjų

2024-10-18 12:41 / šaltinis: TV3 / Parengė
Autorius(-ė) Ugnė Paulauskaitė
šaltinis: TV3 /
2024-10-18 12:41

Prie Sachalino Rusijoje apvirto krovininis laivas, rašo NEXTA.

Rusijoje apvirto krovininis laivas (nuotr. socialinių tinklų)

Prie Sachalino Rusijoje apvirto krovininis laivas, rašo NEXTA.

6

Anot leidinio, apvirto laivas „Grigory Lovtsov“. Manoma, kad laivas buvo pakrautas skalda ir smėliu, dėl to apvirto.

Rusijoje apvirtus laivui žuvo du žmonės

Žuvo du žmonės, dar vienas buvo paguldytas į ligoninę.

Laive buvo septyni jūreiviai, keturių iš jų vis dar ieškoma.

