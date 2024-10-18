Rusijoje apvirto krovininis laivas, yra žuvusiųjų

Anot leidinio, apvirto laivas „Grigory Lovtsov“. Manoma, kad laivas buvo pakrautas skalda ir smėliu, dėl to apvirto.

Žuvo du žmonės, dar vienas buvo paguldytas į ligoninę.

Laive buvo septyni jūreiviai, keturių iš jų vis dar ieškoma.

A cargo ship overturned off Sakhalin in Russia



The incident occurred with the cargo ship Grigory Lovtsov. It is reported that the ship was allegedly loaded with crushed stone and sand, and due to overloading, it overturned and ended up in the water.



