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TV3 naujienos > Užsienis > JAV

Po Trumpo nesėkmės rinkimuose prabilęs Obama: žmonės nori pokyčių

2026-11-04 11:18 / šaltinis: ELTA / aut.
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šaltinis: ELTA / aut.
2026-11-04 11:18
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Buvęs JAV prezidentas Barackas Obama demokratų pergalę Kongreso rinkimuose įvertino kaip „aiškią Amerikos žmonių žinią“.

Buvęs JAV prezidentas Barackas Obama demokratų pergalę Kongreso rinkimuose įvertino kaip „aiškią Amerikos žmonių žinią“.

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„Jie nori politikos, kuri vienija žmones, o ne juos priešina, ir lyderių, siūlančių konkrečius jų problemų sprendimus“, – socialiniame tinkle „X“ rašė B. Obama.

„Ši vyriausybė dar dirbs dvejus metus, tačiau mūsų užduotis dabar yra pasiraitoti rankoves, imtis pokyčių visur, kur tik turime tam galių, užkirsti kelią tolesnei žalai ir padėti pamatus ateičiai“, – pabrėžė demokratas.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

JAV prezidento Donaldo Trumpo respublikonai per antradienį vykusius kadencijos vidurio rinkimus prarado daugumą abiejuose Kongreso rūmuose.

(7 nuotr.)
FOTOGALERIJA. JAV rinkimai

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