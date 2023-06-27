Į keleivinį lėktuvą JAV dukart trenkė žaibas: užfiksavo vaizdo įraše

Incidentas įvyko per audrą Litl Roko mieste Arkanzaso valstijoje.
Lėktuvas nusileido ir nusileidimo tako laukė progos privažiuoti prie vartų. Tuo metu į orlaivį pataikė du žaibai iš eilės.
Here is the video of the moment the lightning hit the plane at the Little Rock airport today.— Laura Monteverdi (@LauraMonteverdi) June 26, 2023
As previously mentioned — the plane and everyone on it was fine.
Captured by Jason Hamm. #ARStormTeam #ARWx pic.twitter.com/KLRUYFqsK6
Pirminiais duomenimis, per incidentą niekas nenukentėjo.