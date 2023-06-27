Birželio 27 d., antradienis
TV3 naujienos > Užsienis > JAV
Žaibas trenkė į keleivinį lėktuvą (nuotr. stop kadras)

Į keleivinį lėktuvą JAV dukart trenkė žaibas: užfiksavo vaizdo įraše

2023-06-27 08:54 / šaltinis: tv3.lt / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2023-06-27 08:54

Pirmadienį JAV į keleivinį lėktuvą ant nusileidimo tako trenkė žaibas.

Žaibas trenkė į keleivinį lėktuvą (nuotr. stop kadras)

0

Incidentas įvyko per audrą Litl Roko mieste Arkanzaso valstijoje.

Lėktuvas nusileido ir nusileidimo tako laukė progos privažiuoti prie vartų. Tuo metu į orlaivį pataikė du žaibai iš eilės.

Pirminiais duomenimis, per incidentą niekas nenukentėjo.

