Liepos 23 d., sekmadienis
Vilnius +20°C
Orai
Pranešti naujieną
Paieška

Karas Ukrainoje

Lietuva

Verslas

Užsienis

Gyvenimas

Sportas

Video

Žmonės

Automanas

REKLAMA

Mano naujienos

naujienų portalas tv3.lt

Komentuoti
0
Nuoroda nukopijuota
DALINTIS
Link copying icon
Kopijuoti nuorodą
Email icon
Siųsti el. paštu
Facebook icon
FB Messenger icon
Messenger
LinkedIn icon
LinkedIn
Twitter icon
Daugiau panašių naujienų
Mažiau panašių naujienų
Pranešti apie klaidą
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis
Turkija – Lenkija (nuotr. FIBA Europe)

Serbijos gėda: U18 Europos čempionate krepšininkai protestavo dėl nežmoniškų sąlygų

Vaizdo įrašas
2023-07-23 10:25 / šaltinis: krepsinis.net
2023-07-23 10:25

Šeštadienį Serbijos Nišo mieste prasidėjęs Europos 18-mečių čempionatas iškart pažymėtas skandalu. Lenkijos ir Turkijos rinktinės ketvirtojo kėlinio paskutines 5 minutes paskyrė protestui – nė karto nemetė į krepšį ir tik laikė kamuolį iki atakų pabaigos arba perdavinėjo vieni kitiems, taip protokolą pildydami klaidomis bei perimtais kamuoliais.

Turkija – Lenkija (nuotr. FIBA Europe)

Šeštadienį Serbijos Nišo mieste prasidėjęs Europos 18-mečių čempionatas iškart pažymėtas skandalu. Lenkijos ir Turkijos rinktinės ketvirtojo kėlinio paskutines 5 minutes paskyrė protestui – nė karto nemetė į krepšį ir tik laikė kamuolį iki atakų pabaigos arba perdavinėjo vieni kitiems, taip protokolą pildydami klaidomis bei perimtais kamuoliais.

REKLAMA
0

Lenkai ir turkai supyko dėl sąlygų, kuriomis reikėjo žaisti – smarkus lietus, tvankumas ir kondicionieriaus nebuvimas aikštę pavertė čiuožykla. Tokiomis sąlygomis žaidę krepšininkai slidinėjo, griuvinėjo ir patyrė traumas. Turkai mačą laimėjo 78:63.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Kitoje salėje, kur žaidė 98:101 Izraeliui nusileidusi Lietuva, yra oro kondicionierius, bet dėl lietaus ir kiauro stogo vėlavo rungtynės. 

REKLAMA

f

 

REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKOMENDUOJAME
rekomenduojame
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
toliau skaitykite
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
× Pranešti klaidą
SIŲSTI
Į viršų