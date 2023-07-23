Serbijos gėda: U18 Europos čempionate krepšininkai protestavo dėl nežmoniškų sąlygų

Lenkai ir turkai supyko dėl sąlygų, kuriomis reikėjo žaisti – smarkus lietus, tvankumas ir kondicionieriaus nebuvimas aikštę pavertė čiuožykla. Tokiomis sąlygomis žaidę krepšininkai slidinėjo, griuvinėjo ir patyrė traumas. Turkai mačą laimėjo 78:63.

Chaos at the FIBA U18 European Championship in Nis, Serbia. Heavy rain and no air-conditioning caused unsafe conditions and multiple serious injuries caused players to essentially boycott finishing the game with 5 minutes left. Next game starting regardless. The show must go on pic.twitter.com/MauCzsUza8

Kitoje salėje, kur žaidė 98:101 Izraeliui nusileidusi Lietuva, yra oro kondicionierius, bet dėl lietaus ir kiauro stogo vėlavo rungtynės.

The FIBA U18 European Championship, where basketball is played on skates due to the dangerous humidity and lack of air conditioning in the gym. Players are visibly upset, after training for over five weeks for this event. Where are the adults? Multiple players injured already. pic.twitter.com/BqgRlnrSgv