Į kraupią avariją pateko golfo žvaigždė Woodsas

Antradienį ryte vietos laiku buvo gautas pranešimas apie apsivertusį automobilį. Po kurio laiko paaiškėjo, kad jį vairavo T. Woodsas. 45-erių golfo entuziastą specialiosios tarnybos padėjo išgabenti iš mašinos.

Kaip pranešama, T. Woodsas patyrė kelis kojos sužeidimus.

Pastarasis išvežtas į operacinę, jo būklė įvardijama kaip „nekelianti mirties grėsmės“.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

LA County Sheriff's Dept. to CBSN LA ... Woods' injuries are non life-threatening — Joe Musso (@MooseOnAir) February 23, 2021