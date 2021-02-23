Į kraupią avariją pateko golfo žvaigždė Woodsas

Antradienį ryte vietos laiku buvo gautas pranešimas apie apsivertusį automobilį. Po kurio laiko paaiškėjo, kad jį vairavo T. Woodsas. 45-erių golfo entuziastą specialiosios tarnybos padėjo išgabenti iš mašinos.
Kaip pranešama, T. Woodsas patyrė kelis kojos sužeidimus.
Pastarasis išvežtas į operacinę, jo būklė įvardijama kaip „nekelianti mirties grėsmės“.
Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery for "multiple leg injuries" after being cut from his car following an accident in Los Angeles.@emmabirchley has the latest.— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 23, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/tqMOg374Lc pic.twitter.com/PBU0o6BkPF
BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021
LA County Sheriff's Dept. to CBSN LA ... Woods' injuries are non life-threatening— Joe Musso (@MooseOnAir) February 23, 2021
Aerial footage shows the crash site where golf legend Tiger Woods was injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle with the “jaws of life" https://t.co/l1atMuNEi7 pic.twitter.com/vj9njG8saP— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2021