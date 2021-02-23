Vasario 24 d., Trečiadienis
Sportas / aut. / 2021.02.23 22:59 / Šaltinis: tv3.lt

Į kraupią avariją pateko golfo žvaigždė Woodsas

JAV golfo legenda Tigeris Woodsas pateko į automobilio avariją, praneša Los Andželo policija.

T. Woodsas (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Antradienį ryte vietos laiku buvo gautas pranešimas apie apsivertusį automobilį. Po kurio laiko paaiškėjo, kad jį vairavo T. Woodsas. 45-erių golfo entuziastą specialiosios tarnybos padėjo išgabenti iš mašinos.

Kaip pranešama, T. Woodsas patyrė kelis kojos sužeidimus.

Pastarasis išvežtas į operacinę, jo būklė įvardijama kaip „nekelianti mirties grėsmės“.

 

 


