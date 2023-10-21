Spalio 21 d., šeštadienis
Vilnius +5°C
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Futbolas
Bobby Charltonas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Gedulas Anglijos futbolo bendruomenėje: mirė „Manchester United“ legenda

2023-10-21 18:36 / šaltinis: tv3.lt
2023-10-21 18:36

Sulaukęs 86 metų mirė seras Bobby Charltonas, „Manchester United“ legenda, prisidėjęs prie Anglijos pergalės 1966 m. pasaulio čempionate.

Bobby Charltonas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Sulaukęs 86 metų mirė seras Bobby Charltonas, „Manchester United“ legenda, prisidėjęs prie Anglijos pergalės 1966 m. pasaulio čempionate.

1

B. Charltonas už Angliją pelnė 106 įvarčius ir įmušė 49 tarptautinius įvarčius – tuo metu tai buvo jo šalies rekordas.

Per 17 metų trukusią karjerą „Man United“ komandoje jis laimėjo tris lygos titulus, Europos taurę ir FA taurę.

B. Charltono šeima pranešė, kad „jis ramiai mirė ankstyvą šeštadienio rytą“.

