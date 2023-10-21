Gedulas Anglijos futbolo bendruomenėje: mirė „Manchester United“ legenda

B. Charltonas už Angliją pelnė 106 įvarčius ir įmušė 49 tarptautinius įvarčius – tuo metu tai buvo jo šalies rekordas.

Per 17 metų trukusią karjerą „Man United“ komandoje jis laimėjo tris lygos titulus, Europos taurę ir FA taurę.

B. Charltono šeima pranešė, kad „jis ramiai mirė ankstyvą šeštadienio rytą“.

Sad, terrible news. Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, he was one of the greatest players the game has seen.



“It is with great sadness that we share news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family”. pic.twitter.com/8BS4P64aa9