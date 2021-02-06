Futbolo pasaulis mini Miuncheno aviakatastrofos metines

Avarija įvyko Vakarų Vokietijoje. Anglijos ekipos lėktuvas kilo iš Miuncheno, kurio pakilimo takas buvo apledėjęs. Po trečio mėginimo išskristi lėktuvas dužo.

Orlaivyje buvo 44 keleiviai. Įvykio vietoje žuvo 20, o ligoninė mirė dar trys asmenys. Tarp aukų – aštuoni Mančesterio „United“ pagrindinės komandos žaidėjai.

Anglijos grandas tą dieną futbolo rungtynių nežaidė. Orlaivis keliavo į Belgradą, kuriame „United“ turėjo kovoti prieš „Crvena zvezda“ dar tuo metu gyvavusioje Europos taurėje. Lėktuvas nusileido Miunchene prisipildyti degalų.

The 63rd anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster will be marked ahead of our game at Old Trafford on Saturday. #FlowersOfManchester

Today our thoughts are with @ManUtd and all those affected by the Munich air disaster. On the anniversary of the tragedy, we pause for remembrance. Gone but never forgotten. #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/5RkjgT9rNC

Cavani on the 63rd anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster: “I’ve always known about the history of what happened. Today it’s my turn to be at this club, and to wear this shirt with pride, just as those players were also part of the club at that time“ #mufc [MU] pic.twitter.com/iaOCEisGKT