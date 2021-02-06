Vasario 6 d., Šeštadienis
Sportas / aut. / 2021.02.06 11:50 / Šaltinis: tv3.lt

Futbolo pasaulis mini Miuncheno aviakatastrofos metines

Prieš 63 metus futbolo pasaulį šokiravo aviakatastrofa. 1958 metais Mančesterio „United“ lėktuvas rėžėsi į žemę – žuvo didelė dalis keleivių.

Miuncheno oro katastrofos metinės (nuotr. SCANPIX)
Print
0

Avarija įvyko Vakarų Vokietijoje. Anglijos ekipos lėktuvas kilo iš Miuncheno, kurio pakilimo takas buvo apledėjęs. Po trečio mėginimo išskristi lėktuvas dužo.

Orlaivyje buvo 44 keleiviai. Įvykio vietoje žuvo 20, o ligoninė mirė dar trys asmenys. Tarp aukų – aštuoni Mančesterio „United“ pagrindinės komandos žaidėjai.

Anglijos grandas tą dieną futbolo rungtynių nežaidė. Orlaivis keliavo į Belgradą, kuriame „United“ turėjo kovoti prieš „Crvena zvezda“ dar tuo metu gyvavusioje Europos taurėje. Lėktuvas nusileido Miunchene prisipildyti degalų.

