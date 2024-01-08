Sausio 8 d., pirmadienis
Vilnius -19°C
Orai
Pranešti naujieną
Paieška

Naujausios

Karas Ukrainoje

Lietuva

Verslas

Užsienis

Gyvenimas

Sportas

Video

Žmonės

Automanas

REKLAMA

Mano naujienos

  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
Komentuoti
0
Nuoroda nukopijuota
DALINTIS
Link copying icon
Kopijuoti nuorodą
Email icon
Siųsti el. paštu
Facebook icon
FB Messenger icon
Messenger
LinkedIn icon
LinkedIn
Twitter icon
Daugiau panašių naujienų
Mažiau panašių naujienų
Pranešti apie klaidą
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Dakaras 2024
Dakaro nelaimės: vokiečiui lūžo du stuburo slanksteliai, broliai dvyniai susidūrė su motociklininku (nuotr. stop kadras)

Dakaro nelaimės: vokiečiui lūžo du stuburo slanksteliai, broliai dvyniai susidūrė su motociklininku

2024-01-08 21:40 / šaltinis: sportas.lt
2024-01-08 21:40

Pirmadienį Dakaro ralyje nesėkmė ištiko 14-oje bendros įskaitos vietoje buvusį vokietį Sebastianą Buhlerį. „Hero“ motociklininkas likus vos 80 km iki finišo patyrė avariją ir nors buvo sąmoningas, tačiau jautė didelius nugaros skausmus. Prie jo sustojo Toby Price'as ir Skyleris Howesas, o S.Buhleris buvo išgabentas sraigtasparniu, tuo tarpu T.Price'ui ir S.Howesui buvo kompensuotas laikas.

Dakaro nelaimės: vokiečiui lūžo du stuburo slanksteliai, broliai dvyniai susidūrė su motociklininku (nuotr. stop kadras)

Pirmadienį Dakaro ralyje nesėkmė ištiko 14-oje bendros įskaitos vietoje buvusį vokietį Sebastianą Buhlerį. „Hero“ motociklininkas likus vos 80 km iki finišo patyrė avariją ir nors buvo sąmoningas, tačiau jautė didelius nugaros skausmus. Prie jo sustojo Toby Price'as ir Skyleris Howesas, o S.Buhleris buvo išgabentas sraigtasparniu, tuo tarpu T.Price'ui ir S.Howesui buvo kompensuotas laikas.

REKLAMA
0

Pranešama, kad S.Buhleriui lūžo du stuburo slanksteliai. Tiesa, operacijos jam neprireiks.

Kitame incidente sudalyvavo garsieji broliai dvyniai Timas ir Tomas Coroneliai, kurių automobilis susidūrė su Prancūzijos motociklininku Philippe‘u Gendronu. Po incidento broliai teiravosi motociklininko, ar jam viskas gerai. Šis patikino, kad galės tęsti ralį. Vėliau olandai finiše laukė prancūzo, pasveikino jį užbaigus etapą ir dar kartą atsiprašė dėl incidento.

TAIP PAT SKAITYKITE:

Pirmadienį tęsėsi Masono Kleino problemos. Jis šiaip ne taip pasiekė bivaką ir komanda per 2 valandas bandys sutaisyti jo motociklą. Pirmadienį amerikietis prarado net 6 val. 30 min. laiko.

REKLAMA

Taip pat dėl įvairių gedimų jau dužo Silvio Totani ir Igorio Bouwenso viltys finišuoti bendroje įskaitoje.

REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
toliau skaitykite
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
× Pranešti klaidą
SIŲSTI
Į viršų