Dakaro nelaimės: vokiečiui lūžo du stuburo slanksteliai, broliai dvyniai susidūrė su motociklininku

Pranešama, kad S.Buhleriui lūžo du stuburo slanksteliai. Tiesa, operacijos jam neprireiks.

#Dakar2024: Sebastian Bühler broke two vertebrae in his crash today. Will not require surgery. — Justin Nguyen (@ZappaOMatic) January 8, 2024

Kitame incidente sudalyvavo garsieji broliai dvyniai Timas ir Tomas Coroneliai, kurių automobilis susidūrė su Prancūzijos motociklininku Philippe‘u Gendronu. Po incidento broliai teiravosi motociklininko, ar jam viskas gerai. Šis patikino, kad galės tęsti ralį. Vėliau olandai finiše laukė prancūzo, pasveikino jį užbaigus etapą ir dar kartą atsiprašė dėl incidento.

We 𝗛𝗜𝗧 a motorbike!💥 he came in the opposite direction… 🔃

He’s okay and he made it to the finish of the stage. 🤞



We’ve had a lot of problems the last 20 kn of the stage…

🎥 Video is coming soon, stay tuned for more. #DakarRally #DakarInSaudi #Dakar2024 #CoronelDakar pic.twitter.com/nyQTHkgwkW January 8, 2024

Pirmadienį tęsėsi Masono Kleino problemos. Jis šiaip ne taip pasiekė bivaką ir komanda per 2 valandas bandys sutaisyti jo motociklą. Pirmadienį amerikietis prarado net 6 val. 30 min. laiko.

#Dakar2024: Mason Klein has reached the bivouac. The team has two hours to diagnose what went wrong and try to fix the bike for tomorrow.



🎥 Larry Klein pic.twitter.com/IG9IxG6GqX — Justin Nguyen (@ZappaOMatic) January 8, 2024

Taip pat dėl įvairių gedimų jau dužo Silvio Totani ir Igorio Bouwenso viltys finišuoti bendroje įskaitoje.

#Dakar2024: Silvio Totani's Nissan Patrol suffered two broken driveshafts and front shock absorbers after driving across massive holes at the start of the stage, forcing him to retire from the stage. He hopes to rejoin the race tomorrow.



📸 Motortechnica Racing Team pic.twitter.com/9F317hUQga REKLAMA REKLAMA January 8, 2024