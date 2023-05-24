Gegužės 24 d., trečiadienis
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis
Ant „Žalgirio“ slenksčio – NBA patirties turintis gynėjas

2023-05-24 11:54 / šaltinis: tv3.lt / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2023-05-24 11:54

Sezoną vis dar tęsiantis Kauno „Žalgiris“ jau komplektuoja komandos sudėtį 2023–2024 m. sezonui. „Basketinside.com“ žurnalistas Matteo Andreani skelbia, kad Eurolygos atkrintamąsias pasiekusį klubą turėtų papildyti Nazas Mitrou-Longas.

Naz Mitrou-Longas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Sezoną vis dar tęsiantis Kauno „Žalgiris“ jau komplektuoja komandos sudėtį 2023–2024 m. sezonui. „Basketinside.com“ žurnalistas Matteo Andreani skelbia, kad Eurolygos atkrintamąsias pasiekusį klubą turėtų papildyti Nazas Mitrou-Longas.

29-erių gynėjas pastarąjį sezoną žaidė Eurolygoje, kur atstovavo Milano „Emporio Armani“ komandai.

Anksčiau žaidėjas išbandė save Jutos „Jazz“ bei Indianos „Pacers“ klubuose NBA lygoje.

 

 

 

 

