Ant „Žalgirio“ slenksčio – NBA patirties turintis gynėjas

29-erių gynėjas pastarąjį sezoną žaidė Eurolygoje, kur atstovavo Milano „Emporio Armani“ komandai.

Anksčiau žaidėjas išbandė save Jutos „Jazz“ bei Indianos „Pacers“ klubuose NBA lygoje.

Zalgiris Kaunas has expressed strong interest in Naz Mitrou-Long. Panathinaikos BC is also interested but he's not the first choice in the role by Ataman. The player's future is uncertain despite the two-year deal signed with Olimpia Milano.#Basketball #EuroLeague #Transfers