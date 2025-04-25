Labour Disputes Commission: A Free Way to Defend Your Rights at Work

REKLAMA

Who Can Apply and Why?

Anyone working under an employment contract can apply to the LDC if they have disagreements with their employer. Most commonly, disputes involve unpaid wages, final settlements, per diems, severance payments, and other salary-related matters. For instance, if an employee is dismissed without justification, does not receive their salary on time, or is denied compensation for overtime, the LDC is the place to turn.

How to Apply: Deadlines and Documents

Applications must be submitted to the LDC within three months of learning about a violation of rights. For cases involving unlawful suspension, dismissal, or collective agreement breaches, the deadline is one month. The process is straightforward: fill out the official application form, clearly describe your situation, and attach supporting documents such as your employment contract and payslips. The application form can be found on the LDC website.

What Happens Next? The LDC Process

After receiving an application, the LDC reviews the documents and may request additional evidence if needed. The commission does not conduct employee interviews; all decisions are based on the submitted documents and the arguments presented during the hearing. Both parties-the employee and the employer-are invited to the hearing. The first step is always to attempt reconciliation. If no agreement is reached, the commission examines the dispute and votes on a decision. All members have equal voting rights. Importantly, the LDC’s decisions are binding and have the force of an enforcement document. If the employer fails to comply, the employee can seek enforcement through a bailiff.

Positive Outcomes and Practical Advice

Most cases brought to the LDC result in the employee’s claims being fully or partially satisfied. About a quarter of disputes are resolved before the hearing because the parties reach an agreement, and roughly one in ten cases ends with a settlement. For example, employees have successfully recovered unpaid wages, received severance payments, and had unfair dismissals overturned thanks to the LDC.

Key Tips for Employees:

Clearly describe your situation in the application.

Attach all relevant documents.

Respect the application deadlines.

Know that the LDC’s decision is binding for both parties.

Contact Information and Further Help

For further assistance, employees can contact the State Labour Inspectorate’s consultation line at (+370 5) 213 9772. The application form and more details are available on the LDC website.