Work safely

“I thought it would only take a second”: one mistake at work ended in injury
Today’s logistics centers are among the most demanding work environments — everything moves quickly, precisely, and without interruption. Goods must be processed on tight schedules, and even a single minute can affect the entire supply chain. Employees work daily with machinery, transport heavy loads, move between storage areas, and often face pressure to work as efficiently as possible. One employee from a logistics center agreed to anonymously share his experience.
Hours in front of a screen: “First my eyes became tired, then I needed treatment”
For many people, working at a computer has become part of everyday life — especially in modern workplaces where a large share of tasks are completed using screens. Spending long hours in front of a monitor often feels unavoidable, while eye strain is treated as just “part of the job.” However, ignoring the body’s warning signs over time can lead to more serious health problems. Eglė (name changed), a freelance content writer, agreed to anonymously share her experience.
The most dangerous jobs in Lithuania: where workplace accidents happen most often
A single second on an unstable ladder, an unclipped safety harness, or the thought of “I’ll just do this quickly” — these are the situations where the most serious workplace accidents usually occur. Although workplace safety in Lithuania is gradually improving, some professions remain extremely dangerous. According to data from the State Labour Inspectorate, 18 fatal workplace accidents were recorded in Lithuania in 2025, while 122 employees suffered serious injuries.
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
“They said it was nothing serious”: An electrical fault at work ended in injury
Working with electrical equipment is considered one of the most dangerous types of work, especially in transformer stations where high voltage and complex systems require maximum responsibility. Even what appears to be a minor fault in such an environment can pose a serious threat to health or life.