Work safely

For many people, working at a computer has become part of everyday life — especially in modern workplaces where a large share of tasks are completed using screens. Spending long hours in front of a monitor often feels unavoidable, while eye strain is treated as just “part of the job.” However, ignoring the body’s warning signs over time can lead to more serious health problems. Eglė (name changed), a freelance content writer, agreed to anonymously share her experience.