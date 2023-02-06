Muzikos apdovanojimų stilius: pataikė į dešimtuką ar prašovė pro šalį?

Ant raudonojo kilimo žvaigždės stebino itin spalvotais ir išskirtiniais įvaizdžiais.

Taylor Swift spindėjo vilkėdama žėrinčią mėlyną dviejų dalių aprangą, kurią sukūrė Roberto Cavalli.

Tiesa, daugybės fotografų blyksčių sulaukė Lizzo, kuri vilkėjo ryškiai oranžinę bei gėlėtą Dolce & Gabbana suknelę.

Harry Styles pasipuošė specialiai jam kurtu drabužiu. Spalvingas kombinezonas atidengė daugybę jo tatuiruočių.

Pagrindinių kategorijų pretendentai ir laimėtojai (paryškinti):

Metų įrašas:

„Don't Shut Me Down“ – ABBA

„Easy On Me“ – Adele

„BREAK MY SOUL“ – Beyoncé

„Good Morning Gorgeous“ – Mary J. Blige

„You And Me On The Rock“ – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

„Woman“ – Doja Cat

„Bad Habit“ – Steve Lacy

„The Heart Part 5“ – Kendrick Lamar

„About Damn Time“ – Lizzo

„As It Was“ – Harry Styles

Metų albumas:

„Voyage“ – ABBA

„30“ – Adele

„Un Verano Sin Ti“ – Bad Bunny

„RENAISSANCE“ – Beyoncé

„Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)“ – Mary J. Blige

„In These Silent Days“ – Brandi Carlile

„Music Of The Spheres“ – Coldplay

„Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“ – Kendrick Lamar

„Special“ – Lizzo

„Harry's House“ – Harry Styles

Metų daina:

„abcdefu“

„About Damn Time“

„All Too Well“

„As It Was“

„Bad Habit“

„BREAK MY SOUL“

„Easy On Me“

„GOD DID“

„The Heart Part 5“

„Just Like That“

Geriausias naujas atlikėjas:

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Geriausias pop solo pasirodymas:

„Easy On Me“ – Adele

„Moscow Mule“ – Bad Bunny

„Woman“ – Doja Cat

„Bad Habit“ – Steve Lacy

„About Damn Time“ – Lizzo

„As It Was“ – Harry Styles

Geriausias popdueto arba grupės pasirodymas:

„Don't Shut Me Down“ – ABBA

„Bam Bam“ – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

„My Universe“ – Coldplay & BTS

„I Like You (A Happier Song)“ – Post Malone & Doja Cat

„Unholy“ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Geriausias tradicinės popvokalo albumas:

„Higher“ – Michael Bublé

„When Christmas Comes Around...“ – Kelly Clarkson

„I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)“ – Norah Jones

„Evergreen“ – Pentatonix

„Thank You“ – Diana Ross

Geriausias popvokalo albumas:

„Voyage“ – ABBA

„30“ – Adele

„Music Of The Spheres“ – Coldplay

„Special“ – Lizzo

„Harry's House“ – Harry Styles

Geriausias šokių muzikos įrašas:

„Rosewood“ – Bonobo

„Don't Forget My Love“ – Diplo & Miguel

„I'm Good (Blue)“ – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

„Intimidated“ – KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

„On My Knees“ – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Geriausias šokių/elektroninės muzikos albumas:

„Renaissance“ – Beyoncé

„Fragments“ – Bonobo

„Diplo“ – Diplo

„The Last Goodbye“ – ODESZA

„Surrender“ – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Geriausias roko muzikos pasirodymas:

„So Happy It Hurts“ – Bryan Adams

„Old Man“ – Beck

„Wild Child“ – The Black Keys

„Broken Horses“ – Brandi Carlile

„Crawl!“ – Idles

„Patient Number 9“ – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

„Holiday“ – Turnstile

Geriausia roko daina:

„Black Summer“

„Blackout“

„Broken Horses“

„Harmonia's Dream“

„Patient Number 9“

Geriausias roko albumas:

„Dropout Boogie“ – The Black Keys

„The Boy Named If“ – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

„Crawler“ – Idles

„Mainstream Sellout“ – Machine Gun Kelly

„Patient Number 9“ – Ozzy Osbourne

„Lucifer On The Sofa“ – Spoon

Geriausias R&B muzikos pasirodymas:

„VIRGO’S GROOVE“ – Beyoncé

„Here With Me“ – Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

„Hrs & Hrs“ – Muni Long

„Over“ – Lucky Daye

„Hurt Me So Good“ – Jazmine Sullivan

Geriausias tradicinis R&B muzikos pasirodymas:

„Do 4 Love“ – Snoh Aalegra

„Keeps On Fallin'“ – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

„PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA“ – Beyoncé

„'Round Midnight“ – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

„Good Morning Gorgeous“ – Mary J. Blige

Geriausia R&B muzikos daina:

„CUFF IT“

„Good Morning Gorgeous“

„Hrs & Hrs“

„Hurt Me So Good“

„Please Don't Walk Away“

Geriausias R&B muzikos albumas:

„Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)“ – Mary J. Blige

„Breezy (Deluxe)“ – Chris Brown

„Black Radio III“ – Robert Glasper

„Candydrip“ – Lucky Daye

„Watch The Sun“ – PJ Morton

Geriausias repo muzikos albumas:

„GOD DID“ – DJ Khaled

„I Never Liked You“ – Future

„Come Home The Kids Miss You“ – Jack Harlow

„Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“ – Kendrick Lamar

„It's Almost Dry“ – Pusha T

Geriausia repo daina:

„Churchill Downs“

„GOD DID“

„The Heart Part 5“

„pushin P“

„WAIT FOR U“