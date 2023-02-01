Rekordinis perėjimas: „Chelsea“ už 105 mln. svarų įsigijo Fernandezą

Žurnalistas Fabrizio Romano skelbia, kad klubai susitarė ir prieš pat užsidarant žiemos perėjimo langui pasirašė dokumentus.

Tai nauja rekordinė suma, sumokėta už žaidėjo perėjimą Anglijos klubo.

Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica 🚨🔵🇦🇷 #CFC #DeadlineDay



Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.



Boarding set to be completed — London ✈️ @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/YGwY4QGseQ