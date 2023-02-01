Vasario 1 d., trečiadienis
Vilnius +1°C
Orai
Pranešti naujieną
Paieška

Karas Ukrainoje

Lietuva

Verslas

Užsienis

Gyvenimas

Sportas

Video

Žmonės

Automanas

tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
Mano naujienos

tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas

Rašyti komentarą...
0
Nuoroda nukopijuota
DALINTIS
Link copying icon
Kopijuoti nuorodą
Email icon
Siųsti el. paštu
Facebook icon
FB Messenger icon
Messenger
LinkedIn icon
LinkedIn
Twitter icon
Daugiau panašių naujienų
Mažiau panašių naujienų
Pranešti apie klaidą
Naujas komentaras


Skaityti visus komentarus ( 0 )
TV3 naujienos Sportas Futbolas
2023-02-01 08:51 / šaltinis: sportas.lt / aut.
Enzo Fernandezas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Rekordinis perėjimas: „Chelsea“ už 105 mln. svarų įsigijo Fernandezą

Autoriaus(-ės) nuotraukos nerasta
2023-02-01 08:51

 Antradienio vakarą Londono „Chelsea“ už rekordinę 106 mln. svarų (130 mln. JAV dolerių) sumą užbaigė su Argentinos rinktine pasaulio čempionu tapusio 22-ejų Enzo Fernandezo įsigijimą iš „Benfica“ klubo.

Enzo Fernandezas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

 Antradienio vakarą Londono „Chelsea“ už rekordinę 106 mln. svarų (130 mln. JAV dolerių) sumą užbaigė su Argentinos rinktine pasaulio čempionu tapusio 22-ejų Enzo Fernandezo įsigijimą iš „Benfica“ klubo.

REKLAMA
0

Žurnalistas Fabrizio Romano skelbia, kad klubai susitarė ir prieš pat užsidarant žiemos perėjimo langui pasirašė dokumentus.

Tai nauja rekordinė suma, sumokėta už žaidėjo perėjimą Anglijos klubo.

E.Fernandezas taps aštuntuoju „Chelsea“ žaidėju šį mėnesį. Jis prisijungė prie Mykhailo Mudryko, Benoito Badashile, Andrey Santoso, Malo Gusto, Davido Darto Fofana, Joao Felixo ir Noni Madueke.

 

 

REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
× Pranešti klaidą
SIŲSTI
REKOMENDUOJAME
rekomenduojame
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
toliau skaitykite
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
× Pranešti klaidą
SIŲSTI
Į viršų