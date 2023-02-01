Rekordinis perėjimas: „Chelsea“ už 105 mln. svarų įsigijo Fernandezą

Žurnalistas Fabrizio Romano skelbia, kad klubai susitarė ir prieš pat užsidarant žiemos perėjimo langui pasirašė dokumentus.
Tai nauja rekordinė suma, sumokėta už žaidėjo perėjimą Anglijos klubo.
Chelsea make Enzo Fernández the most expensive signing in Premier League history 💸 pic.twitter.com/K2utMYVmPF— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 31, 2023
Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica 🚨🔵🇦🇷 #CFC #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.
Boarding set to be completed — London ✈️ @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/YGwY4QGseQ
E.Fernandezas taps aštuntuoju „Chelsea“ žaidėju šį mėnesį. Jis prisijungė prie Mykhailo Mudryko, Benoito Badashile, Andrey Santoso, Malo Gusto, Davido Darto Fofana, Joao Felixo ir Noni Madueke.