Paulas Pierce‘as apie JAV rinktinės draugišką mačą su Pietų Sudanu: geriau būtume susitikę su Lietuva

„Vyruti, jų komandoje turbūt nėra aukštesnių nei 190 cm ūgio žaidėjų. Turime žaisti su Pietų Sudanu? Geriau būtume susitikę su lietuviais“, – sakė P.Pierce‘as.
A very condescending take here from Paul Pierce on South Sudan 🇸🇸 who face the USA tonight in a friendly game.— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 20, 2024
He doesn’t think there is a player who’s 6ft3in! Meanwhile, the tallest ever player in the NBA - Manute Bol was from South Sudan at 7ft7in! 🤦🏾♀️pic.twitter.com/HI8bZhjZ5s
Tiesa, po rungtynių jam teko atsiprašyti JAV oponentų. Jis socialiniame tinkle rašė: „Atsiprašau, nebuvau susipažinęs su jūsų žaidimu“.
lol I’m sorry I wasn’t familiar with your game— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 20, 2024