Paulas Pierce‘as apie JAV rinktinės draugišką mačą su Pietų Sudanu: geriau būtume susitikę su Lietuva

2024-07-21 11:55
JAV rinktinė draugiškose rungtynėse vos išvargo pergalę prieš Pietų Sudaną, o po jų žiniasklaidoje pasirodė prieš susitikimą išsakytos buvusio žaidėjo Paulo Pierce‘o mintys, kuriose jis žėrė kritikos tokiems oponentams bei minėjo lietuvius.

Paulas Pierce‘as (nuotr. SCANPIX)

„Vyruti, jų komandoje turbūt nėra aukštesnių nei 190 cm ūgio žaidėjų. Turime žaisti su Pietų Sudanu? Geriau būtume susitikę su lietuviais“, – sakė P.Pierce‘as.

Tiesa, po rungtynių jam teko atsiprašyti JAV oponentų. Jis socialiniame tinkle rašė: „Atsiprašau, nebuvau susipažinęs su jūsų žaidimu“.

