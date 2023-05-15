Gegužės 15 d., pirmadienis
Vilnius +25°C
Orai
Pranešti naujieną
Paieška

Karas Ukrainoje

Lietuva

Verslas

Užsienis

Gyvenimas

Sportas

Video

Žmonės

Automanas

REKLAMA

Mano naujienos

naujienų portalas tv3.lt

Komentuoti
0
Nuoroda nukopijuota
DALINTIS
Link copying icon
Kopijuoti nuorodą
Email icon
Siųsti el. paštu
Facebook icon
FB Messenger icon
Messenger
LinkedIn icon
LinkedIn
Twitter icon
Daugiau panašių naujienų
Mažiau panašių naujienų
Pranešti apie klaidą
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis
Saša Vezenkovas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Paskelbtas geriausių Eurolygos žaidėjų simbolinis penketukas

2023-05-15 14:03 / šaltinis: sportas.lt / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2023-05-15 14:03

Eurolyga paskelbė geriausių krepšininkų penketuką. Geriausius žaidėjus rinko žiniasklaidos atstovai, komandų vyriausieji treneriai, komandų kapitonai ir fanai.

Saša Vezenkovas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Eurolyga paskelbė geriausių krepšininkų penketuką. Geriausius žaidėjus rinko žiniasklaidos atstovai, komandų vyriausieji treneriai, komandų kapitonai ir fanai.

REKLAMA
0

Penketuke yra Lorenzo Brownas („Maccabi“), Džananas Musa („Real“), Saša Vezenkovas („Olympiacos“), Mathiasas Lessortas („Partizan“) ir Walteris Tavaresas („Real“).

Iš šio penketuko sezonas jau yra baigtas L.Brownui ir S.Vezenkovui.

W.Tavaresas jau anksčiau buvo pripažintas geriausiai besiginančiu žaidėju, o S.Vezenkovui bus įteiktas A.Fordo apdovanojimas.

REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
toliau skaitykite
TOLIAU SKAITYKITE
× Pranešti klaidą
SIŲSTI
Į viršų