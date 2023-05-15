Paskelbtas geriausių Eurolygos žaidėjų simbolinis penketukas

Penketuke yra Lorenzo Brownas („Maccabi“), Džananas Musa („Real“), Saša Vezenkovas („Olympiacos“), Mathiasas Lessortas („Partizan“) ir Walteris Tavaresas („Real“).

Iš šio penketuko sezonas jau yra baigtas L.Brownui ir S.Vezenkovui.

W.Tavaresas jau anksčiau buvo pripažintas geriausiai besiginančiu žaidėju, o S.Vezenkovui bus įteiktas A.Fordo apdovanojimas.

The votes have been counted and the identities of the five players who make up the All-EuroLeague First Team can be revealed!



Members of the media, EuroLeague head coaches, team captains and fans all voted to choose the best players from the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/SnawolL3BX