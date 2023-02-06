Vasario 6 d., pirmadienis
Sportas Krepšinis
2023-02-06 19:54
„Rytas“ – „Bahčešehir“ mačo akimirkos. (nuotr. Fotodiena/Žygimanto Gedvilos)

Netrukus pasivys ir Lietuvą? Turkiją sukrėtusi tragedija verčia koreguoti ir krepšinio planus

Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2023-02-06 19:54

Turkiją sukrėtė keli stiprūs žemės drebėjimai, o tai priverčia koreguoti ir planus krepšinyje. Čempionų lyga paskelbė, kad dėl susiklosčiusios padėties atšaukiami šios savaitės Turkijos klubų mačai.

(nuotr. Fotodiena/Žygimanto Gedvilos)

Turkiją sukrėtė keli stiprūs žemės drebėjimai, o tai priverčia koreguoti ir planus krepšinyje. Čempionų lyga paskelbė, kad dėl susiklosčiusios padėties atšaukiami šios savaitės Turkijos klubų mačai.

0

Antradienį buvo numatytas mačas tarp Stambulo „Daruššafaka“ ir Mursijos UCAM ekipų, trečiadienį – Vilniaus „Ryto“ varžovų Stambulo „Bahčešehir“ ir Manresos BAXI akistata.

Taip pat Malagoje turėjo vykti rungtynės tarp vietos „Unicaja“ ir Stambulo „Galatasaray“ klubų.

Standings provided by Sofascore

 

