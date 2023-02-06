Netrukus pasivys ir Lietuvą? Turkiją sukrėtusi tragedija verčia koreguoti ir krepšinio planus

Antradienį buvo numatytas mačas tarp Stambulo „Daruššafaka“ ir Mursijos UCAM ekipų, trečiadienį – Vilniaus „Ryto“ varžovų Stambulo „Bahčešehir“ ir Manresos BAXI akistata.

Taip pat Malagoje turėjo vykti rungtynės tarp vietos „Unicaja“ ir Stambulo „Galatasaray“ klubų.

🚨 Following the devastating events in Turkey, all of this week's #BasketballCL games with Turkish participation have been postponed and will be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/0QftoLU1SP