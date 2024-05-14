Gegužės 14 d., antradienis
  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis
Rudy Gobertas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

NBA skyrė Rudy Gobertui baudą už nepagarbų elgesį

2024-05-14 21:40 / šaltinis: tv3.lt / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2024-05-14 21:40

NBA nubaudė Minesotos „Timberwolves“ centrą Rudy Gobertą ir jam skirta 75 tūkst. JAV dolerių baudą.

Rudy Gobertas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

NBA nubaudė Minesotos „Timberwolves" centrą Rudy Gobertą ir jam skirta 75 tūkst. JAV dolerių baudą.

Tokią sumą krepšininkas susimokės už tai, kad rungtynėse su Denverio „Nuggets“ arbitrui parodė pinigų gestą.

Primename, kad jau anksčiau sezone už nepagarbų elgesį prancūzas yra paklojęs 100 tūkst. JAV dolerių.

