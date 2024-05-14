NBA skyrė Rudy Gobertui baudą už nepagarbų elgesį

Tokią sumą krepšininkas susimokės už tai, kad rungtynėse su Denverio „Nuggets“ arbitrui parodė pinigų gestą.

Primename, kad jau anksčiau sezone už nepagarbų elgesį prancūzas yra paklojęs 100 tūkst. JAV dolerių.

The NBA has fined Rudy Gobert $75,000 for making a money gesture at a referee after a call in Game 4 of Timberwolves-Nuggets.



He was fined $100,000 for making the same gesture at the officials 2 months ago.pic.twitter.com/wVkVc5baBJ