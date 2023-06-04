Eurolygos direktoriaus kėdė kliba: komandos spręs Glickmano likimą

Skelbiama, kad komandos nepasitiki daugiau nei metus šiose pareigose dirbančiu vyru.

Abejonių kelia ne tik Eurolygos plėtros niuansai, tačiau ir dabartinė lygos kryptis. Be to, M. Glickmano santykiai su prezidentu Dejanu Podiroga taip pat šlubuoja.

🏀 EUROLEAGUE | Strategy (1/4)



On Monday, owners vote for the continuity of Marshall Glickman as CEO of the Euroleague. His management has remained largely in question during all this season and has lost the confidence of the clubs who put on the charge. pic.twitter.com/lJBC3B1uZa