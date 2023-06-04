Birželio 4 d., sekmadienis
Vilnius +20°C
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis
M. Glickman

Eurolygos direktoriaus kėdė kliba: komandos spręs Glickmano likimą

2023-06-04 11:45 / šaltinis: sportas.lt / aut.
2023-06-04 11:45

Eurolygos A licencijos komandos pirmadienį spręs Eurolygos vykdančiojo direktoriaus Marshallo Glickmano likimą.

Skelbiama, kad komandos nepasitiki daugiau nei metus šiose pareigose dirbančiu vyru.

Abejonių kelia ne tik Eurolygos plėtros niuansai, tačiau ir dabartinė lygos kryptis. Be to, M. Glickmano santykiai su prezidentu Dejanu Podiroga taip pat šlubuoja.

