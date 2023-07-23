Drama Varšuvos oro uoste: lenkai atsisakė įsileisti Rusijos tenisininkę

Pranešama, kad rusė turėjo Prancūzijos vizą ir skrido iš Belgrado (Serbija) į Varšuvą. Visgi, nusileidus lėktuvui, V.Zvonariova buvo informuota, kad turi palikti šalį. Tuomet ji išskrido į Podgoricą (Juodkalnija).

Anot Lenkijos vidaus reikalų ministerijos, V.Zvonariova buvo nepageidaujamų asmenų sąraše: „Lenkija pasisako prieš Putino ir Lukašenkos režimus bei nenori įsileisti į šalį žmonių, kurie palaiko Rusijos ir Baltarusijos veiksmus“.

Vera Zvonareva was denied entry into Poland at the airport in Warsaw. She was trying to enter the country on a French visa. She was supposed to play a tournament in Warsaw, but the Polish ministry said she’s on a list considered undesirable on the territory of Poland. pic.twitter.com/Aa6XrPorbX

V.Zvonariova pernai dalyvaudama turnyre Majamyje (JAV) ant kepurėlės buvo užsirašiusi du žodžius: „Karui – ne“.

WTA jau sureagavo į šią situaciją ir pareiškė, kad jiems svarbiausia žaidėjų saugumas bei gerovė.

WTA statement on Vera Zvonareva’s entry into Poland



The WTA is aware of the situation involving Vera Zvonareva in Warsaw.



The safety and well-being of all players is a top priority of the WTA.



Vera has departed Poland and we will be evaluating the issue further with the event.