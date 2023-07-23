Drama Varšuvos oro uoste: lenkai atsisakė įsileisti Rusijos tenisininkę

Pranešama, kad rusė turėjo Prancūzijos vizą ir skrido iš Belgrado (Serbija) į Varšuvą. Visgi, nusileidus lėktuvui, V.Zvonariova buvo informuota, kad turi palikti šalį. Tuomet ji išskrido į Podgoricą (Juodkalnija).
Anot Lenkijos vidaus reikalų ministerijos, V.Zvonariova buvo nepageidaujamų asmenų sąraše: „Lenkija pasisako prieš Putino ir Lukašenkos režimus bei nenori įsileisti į šalį žmonių, kurie palaiko Rusijos ir Baltarusijos veiksmus“.
Vera Zvonareva was denied entry into Poland at the airport in Warsaw.
She was trying to enter the country on a French visa.
She was trying to enter the country on a French visa.

She was supposed to play a tournament in Warsaw, but the Polish ministry said she's on a list considered undesirable on the territory of Poland.
V.Zvonariova pernai dalyvaudama turnyre Majamyje (JAV) ant kepurėlės buvo užsirašiusi du žodžius: „Karui – ne“.
WTA jau sureagavo į šią situaciją ir pareiškė, kad jiems svarbiausia žaidėjų saugumas bei gerovė.
The WTA is aware of the situation involving Vera Zvonareva in Warsaw.
The safety and well-being of all players is a top priority of the WTA.
Vera has departed Poland and we will be evaluating the issue further with the event.