Kitas sporto šakos
Drama Varšuvos oro uoste: lenkai atsisakė įsileisti Rusijos tenisininkę

2023-07-23 08:55 / šaltinis: sportas.lt
2023-07-23 08:55

Buvusi antroji pasaulio raketė rusė Vera Zvonariova skrido į Varšuvą (Lenkija), kur planavo dalyvauti netrukus prasidėsiančiame WTA 250 serijos moterų teniso turnyre – „BNP Paribas Warsaw Open“.

Buvusi antroji pasaulio raketė rusė Vera Zvonariova skrido į Varšuvą (Lenkija), kur planavo dalyvauti netrukus prasidėsiančiame WTA 250 serijos moterų teniso turnyre – „BNP Paribas Warsaw Open".

Pranešama, kad rusė turėjo Prancūzijos vizą ir skrido iš Belgrado (Serbija) į Varšuvą. Visgi, nusileidus lėktuvui, V.Zvonariova buvo informuota, kad turi palikti šalį. Tuomet ji išskrido į Podgoricą (Juodkalnija).

Anot Lenkijos vidaus reikalų ministerijos, V.Zvonariova buvo nepageidaujamų asmenų sąraše: „Lenkija pasisako prieš Putino ir Lukašenkos režimus bei nenori įsileisti į šalį žmonių, kurie palaiko Rusijos ir Baltarusijos veiksmus“.

V.Zvonariova pernai dalyvaudama turnyre Majamyje (JAV) ant kepurėlės buvo užsirašiusi du žodžius: „Karui – ne“.

WTA jau sureagavo į šią situaciją ir pareiškė, kad jiems svarbiausia žaidėjų saugumas bei gerovė.

