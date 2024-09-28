Rugsėjo 28 d., šeštadienis
  • tv3.lt antras skaitomiausias lietuvos naujienu portalas
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Krepšinis

„Clippers“ ilgam išsaugojo 27-erių gynėją

2024-09-28 10:39 / šaltinis: TV3 / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
šaltinis: TV3 /
2024-09-28 10:39

Los Andželo „Clippers“ klubas dar trims sezonams pratęsė kontraktą su Terance’u Mannu.

Terance’as Mannas (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Los Andželo „Clippers“ klubas dar trims sezonams pratęsė kontraktą su Terance’u Mannu.

0

Pagal naują sutartį 27-erių 196 cm ūgio gynėjas Los Andželo klube rungtyniaus iki 2027–2028 metų sezono pabaigos.

2019 metais „Clippers“ gynėją pakvietė 48 šaukimu ir nuo to laiko T. Mannas yra tapęs svarbia komandos dalimi.

Praėjusiame sezone amerikietis per 25 minutes pelnė 8,8 taško, atkovojo 3,5 kamuolio ir atliko 1,6 rezultatyvaus perdavimo.

