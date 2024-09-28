„Clippers“ ilgam išsaugojo 27-erių gynėją

Pagal naują sutartį 27-erių 196 cm ūgio gynėjas Los Andželo klube rungtyniaus iki 2027–2028 metų sezono pabaigos.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has agreed to a three-year, $47 million contract extension with the franchise, his CAA agents Aaron Mintz, Rich Beda and Romello Crowell told @TheAthletic. The fully guaranteed new deal takes Mann through 2027-2028 season. pic.twitter.com/Qza3ienEOn— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2024
2019 metais „Clippers“ gynėją pakvietė 48 šaukimu ir nuo to laiko T. Mannas yra tapęs svarbia komandos dalimi.
Praėjusiame sezone amerikietis per 25 minutes pelnė 8,8 taško, atkovojo 3,5 kamuolio ir atliko 1,6 rezultatyvaus perdavimo.